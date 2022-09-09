ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Thomas & Friends welcomes first character with autism

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pc1ZC_0howw93Q00

( WXIN ) – The world of Thomas the Tank Engine is welcoming its first character with autism to the island of Sodor.

Bruno the brake car will make his debut on the season 26 premiere of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” on September 12 on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito.

According to a release, Mattel Television crafted the character with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), Easterseals Southern California, and writers and spokespeople with autism, including Daniel Share-Strom and Aaron Likens.

Chuck Smith, the voice actor who plays Bruno, also has autism.

Bruno is described as a “detail-oriented” brake car that enjoys schedules and routines. He rolls in reverse at the rear of the train, said to give him a unique view of the world, much like people with autism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATmWj_0howw93Q00
Courtesy: Mattel Inc.

A lantern on Bruno’s red exterior will indicate his emotional state, moving when he is excited or nervous.

Mattel said Bruno was carefully crafted to “ensure an accurate fictional representation of an autistic child in the real world.”

Merriam-Webster adds ‘yeet,’ ‘sus,’ ‘pumpkin spice’ to dictionary

“The most important aspect of Bruno’s development was getting autistic input throughout the process of creating the character and his interactions with his world,” said Zoe Gross, director of advocacy at ASAN.

Bruno will feature in the broader realm of the Thomas and Friends franchise including on a YouTube series, musical album, “Thomas & Friends Storytime” podcast, an upcoming special, and select merchandise.

The upcoming season of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” will feature new original songs as Thomas and his pals zip around tracks on adventures fueled by friendship.

The original “Thomas & Friends” television show debuted in 1984 and ran until 2021. “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” premiered in 2021 on Cartoon Network.

The television series is based on the “The Railway Series” books by Rev W. Awdry, which was first published in 1945.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Thomas The Tank Engine#Cartoon Network#Mattel Television#Mattel Inc
WOWK 13 News

Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
NEW HAVEN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into Ohio grocery store, driver left scene

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:45 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crashed into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deadly Charleston shooting suspect arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in a murder investigation stemming from a Charleston shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old James Hambrick, who was shot in the head on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave. Police responded after multiple shots were fired at that location, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Defense: Wagner had no knowledge of killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Opening statements were heard Monday in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four suspects accused in the Pike County massacre in 2016. The state laid out a thorough description of events that led to the killings, including issues over custody of a child between the Wagners and the […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy