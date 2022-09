Though the Miami Heat have not added a star player in the 2022 NBA offseason, guard Victor Oladipo could end up regaining his status as a star in the league this season. Oladipo hasn’t been an All-Star since the 2018-19 season, and he’s dealt with a couple of serious injuries since that time. However, the 30-year-old shooting guard seems incredibly confident that the 2022-23 campaign will be the season in which he returns to prominence.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO