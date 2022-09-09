ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, IN

Pittsboro 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B46oK_0howvidH00

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County.

On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County Road 25 West and County Road 400 South at around 10:30 p.m.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, when the first Boone County deputy arrived, he found a man lying on the ground with a man kneeling next to him. The man on the ground was identified as 35-year-old Wes McClaine, and he had been killed in the crash.

A woman identified as Whitney Sherill of Thorntown told police she and McClaine were sitting in the bed of a parked Chevy Silverado on the side of the road when they were hit head-on. She was also injured and said she could not see out of her left eye and had a laceration behind her knee.

Details emerge in Terre Haute murder investigation following arrest

Police spoke to the other driver, Gavin Lengacher of Pittsboro, who was then 18. He said he was going north on County Road 25 West when he came up to a truck facing south in the northbound lane and tried to brake but hit it head-on.

Gavin Lengacher booking photo

Court documents show Lengacher said he only saw the truck about “ten seconds” before hitting it. The impact of the crash pushed the Silverado about 76 feet.

Sherill told police she and McClaine had been out driving around when he pulled over on the side of the road. She told investigators the headlights were on, and the tires “were barely” on the roadway.

According to Sherill, she and McClaine were sitting on the truck’s tailgate when they were hit. She also said before Lengacher came along, two other vehicles drove up to them head-on and were able to go around the truck.

Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute

When he spoke to investigators, Lengacher admitted to having whiskey in his Chevrolet Tahoe but said he never drank it.

Lengacher was taken to the hospital for a evidentiary chemical test. His blood alcohol concentration (BAC) came in at 0.174, according to court documents. In Indiana, a driver is legally drunk when their BAC is 0.08 or more. According to Findlaw.com , the BAC lowers to 0.02 for anyone under the age of 21.

Crash reconstruction

Both the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and a forensic engineering firm completed separate reconstruction reports of the crash.

Court documents show the two reports agreed on a number of key points:

  • the Chevy Silverado McClaine and Sherill were sitting in was facing south and partially in the northbound lane of County Road 25 West with its left tires more than a foot past the pavement’s edge
  • there was no evidence to suggest the Silverado’s headlights were on
  • Lengacher’s Tahoe was going 62 mph 2.5 seconds before impact and 57 mph 0.5 seconds before impact
  • The speed limit in that area of County Road 25 West was 40 mph
  • Based on airbag control module’s pre-crash data, Lengacher applied the Tahoe’s brakes between 2 and 2.5 seconds prior to impact

The two reports disagreed on one major point.

The reconstruction report from the sheriff’s office found the crash could NOT have been avoided even if Lengacher was going the speed limit of 40.

Based on calculations, this collision would likely have occurred regardless of whether the Chevrolet Tahoe had been traveling the posted speed limit.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction report

However, the report from the engineering firm said Lengacher could have come to a complete stop and avoided the crash if he had been going the speed limit. The report also said even at 62 mph, he also could have came to a complete stop or at least lessened the severity of the impact if he had braked properly.

2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

A warrant was issued for Lengacher’s arrest on August 31, 2022.

Lengacher, who is now 19, was arrested on September 6 for a total of ten charges including reckless homicide, causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, and causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Lengacher is set for a jury trial in December.

Police also did a follow-up interview with Sherill in August of 2022. She told police she still had issues with her eye and part of her leg was still broken, making it difficult for her to work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wslmradio.com

Huntington Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Vehicle Pursuit

Yesterday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, Huntington, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

SUV parked on I-69 shoulder leads to attempted murder arrest

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman

The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
WESTVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thorntown, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Thorntown, IN
Lebanon, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Deputy, IN
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, IN
City
Pittsboro, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Homicide#Murder#Chevy
WTHR

Silver Alert issued for missing Henry County man

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Knightstown, Indiana. The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Dwight Hood, who's described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a long mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt.
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Charged with murder, Sandlin gets trial date

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A trial date has been set for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened in early September along 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 Monday morning. The judge set Sandlin’s pre-trial conference date for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash

Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on I-465 ramp

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.
WTHR

Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69

FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Baby Amiah’s Mother Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS--Amiah Roberston has been missing since March 2019 and presumed murdered by Indianapolis Metro Police. That agency arrested the child’s mother Saturday. Booking records indicate Amber Roberston, 23, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two additional counts of neglect of a dependent.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy