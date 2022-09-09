Read full article on original website
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
The Queen’s coffin remains lying in state at Westminster Hall in London for members of the public to pay their respects.Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on September 19.– Thursday September 15The King will have a private day of reflection and is not expected to attend any public events, though it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left at...
U.K.・
Vanessa Feltz calls out royal biographer for fueling anti-Meghan Markle faction
Vanessa Feltz clashed with a royal biographer Angela Levin over her portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex during a heated interview on Talk TV on Tuesday, 13 September.The TalkTV host accused Ms Levin of perpetrating a "spiteful" anti-Meghan faction in the UK."Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well?" Ms Feltz said.Ms Levin pushed back: "I don't have to justify myself to you, I'm not in court."
