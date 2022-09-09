The Queen’s coffin remains lying in state at Westminster Hall in London for members of the public to pay their respects.Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on September 19.– Thursday September 15The King will have a private day of reflection and is not expected to attend any public events, though it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left at...

