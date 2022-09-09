ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce to Host Council Candidate Forums

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee

I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:. Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Newport Beach, CA
Government
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, September 17

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on SATURDAY, September 17; 9am-12pm at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
SEAL BEACH, CA
21st Annual Irvine Global Village Festival Returns to Great Park October 8

Orange County’s premier multicultural event returns Saturday, October 8, to Great Park to celebrate Irvine’s diverse community with a special emphasis on supporting and representing Irvine’s local businesses. At the Irvine Global Village Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, a global marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.
IRVINE, CA
Cypress Soroptimist’s Wine and Jazz Social to take place Thursday, October 6, 2022

Join us after work on Thursday October 6th for a Wine and Jazz Social. It’s at the Cypress College Veterans Resource Center 5-8pm. Music will feature Gary Gopar and students in the music program. $25 includes 4 tastes, appetizers and desserts. Learn more and buy tickets https://www.cypresssoroptimist.org/wine-jazz-social/. This year...
CYPRESS, CA
Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
COSTA MESA, CA
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach

On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Newport Chefs Cooking for Charity at Tastemakers of Orange County Sept. 14

Chefs are passionate about their cuisine, but they are also passionate about helping others by coming together for special events to raise funds for important causes. One of those events is Tastemakers of Orange County benefitting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Aquarium of the Pacific hosting 21st annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival

In celebration of the beauty and diversity of cultures found from México to Central and South America to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and beyond, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its twenty-first annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event takes places during “National Hispanic Heritage Month” and features cultural dance and music, environmental education programs in English and Spanish, and booths from participating organizations.
LONG BEACH, CA
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10

Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 include attempted murder in Seal Beach, an in-custody death, and Pietrini Pizza. Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. If it were...
SEAL BEACH, CA

