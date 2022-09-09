ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting in Pine Bluff Wednesday morning has left one dead and two injured. According to a news release, police officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 A.M. at 1921 South Elm. Police arrived and found two victims outside of the residence who had...
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Crime & Safety
KATV

One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Violent Crime#Ford
KATV

Escapee from Saline County recaptured by authorities

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Saline County Sheriff's Office is expected to update the public on escaped inmate Wuanya Smith during a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch below:. Update 10:25 a.m.:. Benton police announced Monday morning that Wuanya Smith had been captured by authorities. Original story:. Authorities...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

North Little Rock High School wins national contest to perform 'Frozen: The Musical'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock High School Theatre Department announced Sunday they are being allowed to produce "Frozen: The Musical" next fall. According to a press release, this is the first time that theatre programs and companies outside of Broadway, London's West End, and national/international touring programs will be able to produce the Tony nominated show based on the 2013 animated movie.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Nonprofit of the Week: John 3:16 Ministries

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — September is National Recovery Month. John 3:16 Ministries is a nonprofit which helps men who struggle with drug and alcohol addictions through teaching Jesus Christ. For more information on John 3:16 Ministries, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Entergy Arkansas, Bryant school partner in efficiency projects; save more than $38k/year

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A two-year partnership between Entergy Arkansas and the Bryant School District has led to estimated annual savings of over $38,000 for the district. In 2020 and 2021, the school district was awarded $43,328.61 in incentives to support the implementation of energy-efficiency projects and operational changes through the Entergy Solutions Program.
BRYANT, AR
KATV

Southern Arkansas University sees largest enrollment in school's history

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Expectations were shattered at Southern Arkansas University as enrollment eclipsed initial predictions. The school saw increases in first-year, transfer, and graduate students, having a total of 5,094 Muleriders, which is 15 percent more than in Fall 2022. “We feel so completely fortunate to reach this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy