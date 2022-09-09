LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock High School Theatre Department announced Sunday they are being allowed to produce "Frozen: The Musical" next fall. According to a press release, this is the first time that theatre programs and companies outside of Broadway, London's West End, and national/international touring programs will be able to produce the Tony nominated show based on the 2013 animated movie.

