Little Rock man given 25 years after fleeing arrest in a Bryant shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year prison sentence came on down Wednesday for a Little Rock man after officials said he committed several nearly fatal crimes while being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the term which includes...
Suicide investigation results in homicide arrest, Little Rock police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Wednesday morning report of a suicide resulted in the death being ruled a homicide and the 21-year-old suspect in custody, Little Rock police said in a news release. Police said they responded to the report of a suicide at 2409 Center St. shortly before...
Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
1 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting in Pine Bluff Wednesday morning has left one dead and two injured. According to a news release, police officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 A.M. at 1921 South Elm. Police arrived and found two victims outside of the residence who had...
One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
Jacksonville police seek assistance after Tuesday afternoon shooting on Highway 161
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jacksonville police are asking for the public's assistance in obtaining information in regards to a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Authorities said if you were traveling on South Highway 161 between the hours of 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the area of Memorial Gardens and Dollar General to contact the department.
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
Murder suspect in Fayetteville; accused of a 2nd crime days later in NW Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fayetteville man, accused in a murder investigation, is believed by authorities to have committed a second crime days later in Rudy, Arkansas. 22-year-old Keyvon Jarrett was arrested last week in the shooting death of Edwin Swan, 28, of Crossett, at a McDonald's on College Ave. in Fayetteville on Sept. 6.
Little Rock man arrested after mother asks 'friends' to scare her son, Beebe police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday for what officials said was a scare tactic towards a teenage boy gone wrong, Beebe police said Monday. In a post on social media, Beebe police said 31-year-old Donnie Ray Howell was arrested after physically attacking a 14-year-old whose mother had contacted "friends" to scare her son.
WATCH: 2 thieves wanted for stealing from an after-hours storage facility in NLR
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing items from an after-hours storage facility, the agency announced Tuesday. Police said the incident involving the duo occured on Sept. 3 at 200 W. Pershing. If you can identify the suspects or...
Several streets closed in downtown Little Rock after Tuesday afternoon accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several streets were closed in downtown Little Rock after a traffic accident involving two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. According to the Little Rock Police Department, traffic on Ninth Street between Scott and Rock Street were closed. The Ninth Street overpass was open but delays should be...
Escapee from Saline County recaptured by authorities
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Saline County Sheriff's Office is expected to update the public on escaped inmate Wuanya Smith during a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch below:. Update 10:25 a.m.:. Benton police announced Monday morning that Wuanya Smith had been captured by authorities. Original story:. Authorities...
I-30 westbound traffic to switch to new river bridge soon, officials say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Prepare for reduced speeds in the up and coming days as westbound traffic begins to move onto the new Arkansas River Bridge. Beginning Sept. 17, Interstate 30 westbound traffic in North Little Rock will shift onto the new river bridge between 10 p.m. Saturday evening on Sept. 17 and 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
North Little Rock High School wins national contest to perform 'Frozen: The Musical'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock High School Theatre Department announced Sunday they are being allowed to produce "Frozen: The Musical" next fall. According to a press release, this is the first time that theatre programs and companies outside of Broadway, London's West End, and national/international touring programs will be able to produce the Tony nominated show based on the 2013 animated movie.
Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
Nonprofit of the Week: John 3:16 Ministries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — September is National Recovery Month. John 3:16 Ministries is a nonprofit which helps men who struggle with drug and alcohol addictions through teaching Jesus Christ. For more information on John 3:16 Ministries, click here.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announces new LOTTO game headed to stores soon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced a new draw game that will launch next week. Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, made the announcement and said ticket sales will begin on Sept. 21. The new game called LOTTO will begin with...
Entergy Arkansas, Bryant school partner in efficiency projects; save more than $38k/year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A two-year partnership between Entergy Arkansas and the Bryant School District has led to estimated annual savings of over $38,000 for the district. In 2020 and 2021, the school district was awarded $43,328.61 in incentives to support the implementation of energy-efficiency projects and operational changes through the Entergy Solutions Program.
Arkansas Tourism releases its 2021 Economic Impact Report; state sees significant growth
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The economic 2021 impact report was released from Arkansas Tourism and there's good news for the natural state. According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, Arkansas's tourism industry experienced record-breaking visitation in 2021. The report said Arkansas welcomed just...
Southern Arkansas University sees largest enrollment in school's history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Expectations were shattered at Southern Arkansas University as enrollment eclipsed initial predictions. The school saw increases in first-year, transfer, and graduate students, having a total of 5,094 Muleriders, which is 15 percent more than in Fall 2022. “We feel so completely fortunate to reach this...
