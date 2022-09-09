ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Female Student Near Mercer County High School

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FumKp_0howuvpH00
Hopewell Valley Central High School Photo Credit: Twitter (@HVCentralHS)

Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle near a Mercer County high school.

A Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from school property on Pennington Titusville Road when a man driving a blue-colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her and asked if she needed a ride around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Hopewell Township Police said.

The student replied, “no,” because she was walking to school, and the driver again asked and encouraged her to get into his vehicle, according to police.

The student refused a few more times before the man allegedly sped away, and the student went to school and informed the staff of the incident.

The man is described as white and middle-aged with long brown hair in a ponytail and some facial hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Adam Liotta at 609-737-3100 x5460 or aliotta@hopewelltwp.org.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Titusville, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Searching For Fugitives Make Drug Bust

Two Paterson men were busted by Passaic County sheriff’s detectives near one of the city’s most notorious drug corners. Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing Tavon Greene, 26, and Nicholas Soto, 33, make a drug deal in the doorway of Dylan Mini Market at the corner of Carroll and Governor streets, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Hopewell Township Police#Daily Voice Mercer
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Valley Stream 12-Year-Old

Police on Long Island have issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Laura Sofia Carranza, of Valley Stream, was reported missing to Nassau County Police on Monday, Sept. 12 around 10 p.m. According to detectives, Laura was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday leaving her Valley Stream home. She...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says

An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
359K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy