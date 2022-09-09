Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Female Student Near Mercer County High School

Hopewell Valley Central High School Photo Credit: Twitter (@HVCentralHS)

Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle near a Mercer County high school.

A Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from school property on Pennington Titusville Road when a man driving a blue-colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her and asked if she needed a ride around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Hopewell Township Police said.

The student replied, “no,” because she was walking to school, and the driver again asked and encouraged her to get into his vehicle, according to police.

The student refused a few more times before the man allegedly sped away, and the student went to school and informed the staff of the incident.

The man is described as white and middle-aged with long brown hair in a ponytail and some facial hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Adam Liotta at 609-737-3100 x5460 or aliotta@hopewelltwp.org.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.