It has been said that all politics are local, but city government is not a place for politicians. It is designed to be non-partisan. I took a close look at the Newport Beach City Council and the Planning Commission when Short Term Rentals became a concern in my neighborhood. I began to see how a voting bloc on the council existed and it was controlling how the city was governed. STR regulation was not on their radar and without the four votes of the bloc, residents were not getting a voice despite most of the residents in favor of restrictions.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO