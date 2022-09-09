ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 42-year-old man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue. It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire after several rounds were fired into his residence. The victim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th and Greenfield shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue. It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee; in grave condition

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, Sept. 11 near Franklin Place and Brady Street. It occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m.,. The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was in the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children

MILWAUKEE – The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Milwaukee's Barack Obama School, 2 charged

MILWAUKEE - Two from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a shots fired incident Sept. 7 near Milwaukee's Barack Obama High School that led to a pursuit and crash. Jesse Ellis, 17, faces four charges: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and fleeing/eluding an officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

49th and Mill shooting; man wounded, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11 near 49th Street and Mill Road. It happened around 4 a.m. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting leads to death of 16-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., near 65th St. and Villard Ave. a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

65th and Villard shooting; 16-year-old boy dead

MILWUAKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and killed early Sunday at 65th and Villard. It happened at approximately 12:00 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
MILWAUKEE, WI

