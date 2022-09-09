Everyone invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific at its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival

Read full article on original website
21st Annual Irvine Global Village Festival Returns to Great Park October 8
Orange County’s premier multicultural event returns Saturday, October 8, to Great Park to celebrate Irvine’s diverse community with a special emphasis on supporting and representing Irvine’s local businesses. At the Irvine Global Village Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, a global marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall
Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
Aquarium of the Pacific hosting 21st annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival
In celebration of the beauty and diversity of cultures found from México to Central and South America to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and beyond, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its twenty-first annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event takes places during “National Hispanic Heritage Month” and features cultural dance and music, environmental education programs in English and Spanish, and booths from participating organizations.
Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 13, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10...
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, September 17
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on SATURDAY, September 17; 9am-12pm at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
Support Soroptimist International of Cypress through See’s Candy fundraiser
The Holidays are fast approaching so treat yourself or gift the yummiest candy on earth, AND support our Soroptimist International of Cypress event at the same time!. Shop online here to help us reach our fundraising goals. Last day to shop for holiday delivery is 12/2. Here’s to achieving sweet...
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
Cypress Soroptimist’s Wine and Jazz Social to take place Thursday, October 6, 2022
Join us after work on Thursday October 6th for a Wine and Jazz Social. It’s at the Cypress College Veterans Resource Center 5-8pm. Music will feature Gary Gopar and students in the music program. $25 includes 4 tastes, appetizers and desserts. Learn more and buy tickets https://www.cypresssoroptimist.org/wine-jazz-social/. This year...
Newport Chefs Cooking for Charity at Tastemakers of Orange County Sept. 14
Chefs are passionate about their cuisine, but they are also passionate about helping others by coming together for special events to raise funds for important causes. One of those events is Tastemakers of Orange County benefitting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee
I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:. Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous...
Cal State Long Beach ranked No. 3 Top Performer in Social Mobility according to U.S. News and World Report
U.S. News and World Report’s latest college rankings has placed Cal State Long Beach as the third best national college in social mobility for helping students from low-income households stay in school and graduate. “This measurement by U.S. News really comes as no surprise,” said President Jane Close Conoley....
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 include attempted murder in Seal Beach, an in-custody death, and Pietrini Pizza. Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. If it were...
Desmond Doss among 11 nominees to E.B. Johnston; Ganadora, Velvet Slippers top Dark Mirage nominations
Desmond Doss, Slow Down Andy and Straight Up G – all stakes winners at Los Alamitos – are among 11 nominees to the $75,000-guaranteed E.B. Johnston Stakes. A one-mile race for 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the Johnston will be run Saturday, Sept. 17, the second day of the September Thoroughbred Meet at Los Alamitos.
Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce to Host Council Candidate Forums
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton has Experience for Newport Beach City Council
As we move toward election day in November with a focus on the Newport Beach City Council candidates, I’m looking at each candidate’s experience and hands down, Joe Stapleton’s experience qualifies him for the position. He’s a person who will not only initiate and lead efforts to...
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
FBI returns 2,000-year-old Italian art that languished in a Los Angeles storage facility for decades
When Special Agent Allen Grove joined the FBI Art Crime Team, he never thought shipping and logistics would be part of the job. But that’s what it took for the team to return priceless artifacts—ones that may have been lost for as long as 100 years—back to their rightful home in Rome, Italy.
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is the Intelligent Choice for City Council
I got to know Lauren Kleiman through our time together on the Airport Working Group Board. She had previously served on the Newport Beach Aviation Committee and wanted to continue her work on airport noise issues after giving up her seat to accept her appointment to Planning Commission. Lauren dedicated...
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of September 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of September 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
