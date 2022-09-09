ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
Kitchen tools: What's old is new again, really!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all have those helpful tools in our kitchen that we reach for again and again; many have been around for decades. Tupperware and pressure-cookers, anyone? Consumer Reports looked at some tried and true gadgets, some with a modern twist, to see which ones really stand the test of time.
100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
Crash on I-40 closed lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on I-40 Westbound has closed off East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street. The road has since reopened. Police said there were a few injuries. No names have been released at this time. Officials are still investigating. Drivers are asked to take an...
Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
Bivalent Boosters: Where to get your 4th COVID shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizing the latest COVID-19 booster shot with an omicron component Aug. 31, you can now get the bivalent booster shot in the Triad. Pfizer’s omicron vaccine has been authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna’s shot has been...
Greensboro Police launch new survey to get community feedback

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is launching a new community survey, aiming to get feedback on safety and trust in the department. The new survey called "Blockwise" is a partnership with Zencity, a global technology company that works with hundreds of cities across the country. Greensboro is the first city in North Carolina and the first police department in the south to use this technology. It will appear through advertisements on mobile devices and takes under five minutes to complete. It will also be in English and Spanish, depending on what language the device is set to.
Savor every moment: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My family recently celebrated my mom's 60th birthday. It was a wonderful time gathering with family, friends, and sorority sisters. Not to mention, everyone looked beautiful for this all-white attire event. Sixty is a major milestone. I read that 60 means freebies and endless discounts. Turning...
'Their clients are family' | Salons and barbershops help tackle infant mortality

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of new moms. In fact, black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. In response to high rates of infant mortality in Guilford County, local barbers and hairstylists are training to provide resources and information to new and expecting parents. It's all a part of the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies Initiative.
Free emergency and disaster preparedness events

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Triad emergency officials and first responders are working to make sure you are ready in case of an emergency or disaster. This week there will be different training events aimed at emergency preparedness, put on by the Disability Advocacy Center, Archdale Parks & Recreation and the Reidsville Family YMCA.
