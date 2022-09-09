Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Related
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
Kitchen tools: What's old is new again, really!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all have those helpful tools in our kitchen that we reach for again and again; many have been around for decades. Tupperware and pressure-cookers, anyone? Consumer Reports looked at some tried and true gadgets, some with a modern twist, to see which ones really stand the test of time.
Zaxby's robbed at gunpoint by a former employee in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Zaxby's was robbed at gunpoint by a former employee while two other people, including a juvenile were arrested in connection with this robbery in Winston-Salem Thursday. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call around 5:14 p.m. about an armed robbery at the Zaxby's on...
Man charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem man after an argument in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old at a Winston-Salem apartment complex that happened earlier this year, according to a police report. Winston-Salem police arrested 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder in connection to a murder at Garden Court Apartments. A warrant was obtained...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
Winston-Salem woman calls News 2 for roof help after a year goes by and leaks not fixed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Edenwood Drive in Winston-Salem, there's a house that's been home to the Hairston family for three generations. "Oh, it means the world to me, so glad we can keep it in the family," Natalie Hairston said. Check out more ways our Call For Action team...
It starts with this text and the next thing you know, you're bank account is cleared out!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to keep up with all the emails you get from every company you do business with, but if one comes across your list and the subject line is: Important information about a trending payment scam, I suggest you give it a once over. Banks...
Greensboro running group prompted to help women after jogger killed in Tennessee
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A murder investigation from Tennessee has running groups in Greensboro on alert. The Memphis Police Department confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 6 that missing jogger Eliza Fletcher was found dead after being kidnapped. F3 Greensboro, a fitness group that stands for fitness, fellowship, and faith, is working to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power outages in Greensboro after utility pole damaged during crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cars crashed on Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive early Friday morning. Police said only minor injuries were reported. As a result of the crash, a utility pole was damaged. Duke Energy reports that there are 25 power outages. Time of restoration is unknown. The north...
Several Greensboro businesses affected by Battleground Avenue crash that knocked out power
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lights went out for several Greensboro businesses on Friday morning after a car crash on Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive. That's near the Lawndale shopping center with stores like Harris Teeter, Target and PetSmart. All three of those stores have power again. PetSmart decided to close...
Crash on I-40 closed lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on I-40 Westbound has closed off East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street. The road has since reopened. Police said there were a few injuries. No names have been released at this time. Officials are still investigating. Drivers are asked to take an...
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
Bivalent Boosters: Where to get your 4th COVID shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizing the latest COVID-19 booster shot with an omicron component Aug. 31, you can now get the bivalent booster shot in the Triad. Pfizer’s omicron vaccine has been authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna’s shot has been...
'I can't believe he is no more:' Man killed in South Elm Eugene crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said 71-year-old John Wayne Rankin died on South Elm Eugene Street near I-40 around 6 a.m. Thursday. The busy roadway was closed for most of the morning. Police said Rankin was attempting to cross the street at South Elm-Eugene Street near West Meadowview Road...
"Her skin looks like me," Triad girl excited for for new Little Mermaid movie
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents across the country have been capturing their daughter's reactions to the new Little Mermaid Trailer starring Halle Bailey, a black girl, playing the role of Ariel. Stacy Couch's daughter Makayla has always been a fan of the Little Mermaid and when she saw the trailer...
Greensboro Police launch new survey to get community feedback
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is launching a new community survey, aiming to get feedback on safety and trust in the department. The new survey called "Blockwise" is a partnership with Zencity, a global technology company that works with hundreds of cities across the country. Greensboro is the first city in North Carolina and the first police department in the south to use this technology. It will appear through advertisements on mobile devices and takes under five minutes to complete. It will also be in English and Spanish, depending on what language the device is set to.
Savor every moment: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — My family recently celebrated my mom's 60th birthday. It was a wonderful time gathering with family, friends, and sorority sisters. Not to mention, everyone looked beautiful for this all-white attire event. Sixty is a major milestone. I read that 60 means freebies and endless discounts. Turning...
'Their clients are family' | Salons and barbershops help tackle infant mortality
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of new moms. In fact, black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. In response to high rates of infant mortality in Guilford County, local barbers and hairstylists are training to provide resources and information to new and expecting parents. It's all a part of the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies Initiative.
Free emergency and disaster preparedness events
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Triad emergency officials and first responders are working to make sure you are ready in case of an emergency or disaster. This week there will be different training events aimed at emergency preparedness, put on by the Disability Advocacy Center, Archdale Parks & Recreation and the Reidsville Family YMCA.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 4