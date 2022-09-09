Read full article on original website
Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.With the British renowned for their strict observance of queuing protocol, social media users have joked that British people have been “preparing and training” for this moment all their lives.“Guys, check out this queue to see the Queen lying-in-state,” began one user on TikTok over a map of the current queue route...
As preparations build for next week's state funeral, members of the public are queuing for hours in London to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her lying in state. - Thursday, September 15 - The queen begins her first full day lying in state at Westminster Hall, with huge crowds lining the streets to pay their respects.
British Cycling has removed guidance recommending that people should not ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral on Monday.Following the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral date, the UK cycling governing body published guidance warning cyclists not to travel during the service, urging cyclists to take journeys “outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.” In a statement released today, the body said: “We’re sorry we got it wrong on this occasion.” “British Cycling sincerely apologises for the guidance issued on Tuesday afternoon relating to cycling during the State Funeral,” the statement read.“We understand that the decision...
Sir David Attenborough has praised King Charles III for being at “the forefront” of concern about the natural world.“He took quite extreme lines when they were not as popular or as widespread as they are now,” Sir David told the BBC, while helping cover the Queen’s procession on Wednesday.“The question of talking to the plants at the time was joked about but actually now you realise that that came from his heart - he really meant it - and it couldn’t be more important now than it’s ever been,” he said, referring to Charles’ past admission that he speaks...
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.5 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
