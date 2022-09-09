Read full article on original website
Maximus
4d ago
Just wait until our D.A. in Contra Costa County gets a hold of this bank robber. I'm sure Diana Becton will place him on double secret probation.
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
berkeleyside.org
Police searching for gunman in robbery near UC Berkeley
Two men in their 20s were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, Berkeley police said. At about 1:33 a.m., two men were walking eastbound on Dwight Way when a white pickup truck stopped near the crosswalk at Benvenue Avenue, police said. The passenger of the truck got out, armed with a firearm and demanded their property. One of the men dropped his backpack, which included a laptop, and the pair ran away.
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
berkeleyside.org
Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay
Welcome to Breakfast Week, East Bay Nosh’s celebration of the most important meal of the day. Come back all week for stories on the region’s greatest morning treats and where to find them. · How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?. · Searching...
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
KTVU FOX 2
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
San Bruno BART station closes after dead person found on platform
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed. BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did […]
San Francisco sued by woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest
SAN FRANCISCO — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a shocking revelation that raised privacy concerns."This is government overreach of the highest order,...
Woman arrested after assault using a wine bottle in Palo Alto: police
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Sunday in a press release. The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road where a third victim was […]
3 arrested after stealing over 30 Hennessy bottles in South San Francisco: police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after a burglary of a liquor store, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced on social media Friday. Police said the suspects stole a large amount of liquor and tobacco products from a business on the 400 block of Grand Avenue. A photo of […]
NBC Bay Area
Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials
A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
SFGate
Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars
Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
San Carlos beheading suspect to appear in court today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in last week’s grisly San Carlos beheading is behind bars this morning and heading into his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, is accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, who is the mother of his 1-year-old child. The 27-year-old’s family confirmed her identity and […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Pleasanton (Pleasanton, CA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Pleasanton on Saturday. The officials stated the crash happened at around 5:46 a.m. on northbound Interstate [..]
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested in Bay Area
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested in Newark, California. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced.
San Leandro burglary leads to shooting at marijuana grow site, multiple injuries
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people are injured after a burglary turned into a shooting early Sunday morning, the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD) announced in a press release. Police said a burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. at an indoor marijuana cultivation. When SLPD officers arrived at the scene on the 2000 […]
Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Say Operations Result in $7.3 Million of Cannabis Seized
ANTIOCH, CA. — On August 31 and September 7, the Antioch Police Department assisted the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) with the service of several search warrants related to unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivations. With the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency,...
Comments / 7