Two men in their 20s were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, Berkeley police said. At about 1:33 a.m., two men were walking eastbound on Dwight Way when a white pickup truck stopped near the crosswalk at Benvenue Avenue, police said. The passenger of the truck got out, armed with a firearm and demanded their property. One of the men dropped his backpack, which included a laptop, and the pair ran away.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO