Wayne State football hosts Northern State Saturday night in home opener

No. 5 Wayne State stays perfect with NSIC sweep of Minnesota State
WAYNE - Balanced hitting from Kelsie Cada, Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer propelled No.5 Wayne State in a 25-12, 28-26, 25-17 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. Wayne State is now 11-0 and 2-0 in the league while the visiting Mavericks fall to 1-9 and 0-2 in the NSIC.
Norfolk boys tennis sixth at Lincoln East invite
No. 1 singles - Michael Foster: 3–2 (fifth place): Lost to Hunter Nelson, LE, 8-2; Lost to Camden Hjermstadt, LSE, 8–4; Def. Benjamin Zavidil, GRE, 8-0; Def. Phinney, YORK, 8–1; Def. Connor White, LPX, 8–5. No. 2 singles - Alex Bauer: 3–2 (fifth place): Lost to Gavin Clauss, LSE, 8-1; Lost to Samarth Sajeesh, LE, 8–4; Def. Alan Estrada Morales, COL, 8–0; Def. Easton Wesslund, LNS, 8–1; Def. Andrew Van Gomple, YORK, 8–6.
Wayne girls, Norfolk Catholic boys win Wayne XC invite: Krusemark, Noecker take indivdual gold
Wayne sophomore Jala Krusemark led a Blue Devil 1, 2, 3 finish as the hosts dominated the girls division of the Wayne cross country invitational on Monday at the Wayne Country Club. Three-time defending state champion Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle dominated the boys race, but pack-running Norfolk Catholic took team...
O'Neill wins Battle Creek girls golf invite; Norfolk JVs sixth, NC seventh
Kaylin Gaughenbaugh fired a round of 87 to lead O'Neill to a three-stroke victory over the host team at the Battle Creek Invitational on Monday. The Norfolk Junior Varsity and Norfolk Catholic finished sixth and seventh respectively in the team race. Norfolk Catholic's Hannah Barr finished 13th with a 108...
Norfolk girls win Omaha Central invite; Ochoa takes boys race
The Norfolk girls cross country team earned first place at the Omaha Central Invitational on Saturday at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha. Panther sophomore Abby Foster's fourth-place finish led four Norfolk runners who finished in the top 10. Later, Norfolk junior Isaac Ochoa won the boys race in a time...
Norfolk Junior High gets approval for assistant speech coach
With around 55 kids in Junior High speech, the activities committee believes that an assistant speech coach is needed. Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson agreed and recommended they add an assistant to the program. She says with one coach, it’s hard to provide attention and feedback to every individual participant.
Planned Power Outages In Boyd, Holt, and Knox Counties
A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska Public Power District customers in...
Antelope County crash leaves State Trooper injured
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a crash on Friday in Antelope County. The Norfolk Daily News reports that at about 7:30 p.m., a trooper had completed a traffic stop on Highway 20 in Antelope County and was attempting to travel to another call, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol. The trooper was then involved in a two-vehicle crash.
City Of Norfolk 2022-2023 Budget
The Norfolk City Council held a public hearing to review the City of Norfolk’s FY 2022 -2023 municipal budget and the 2022-2023 proprietary budget for water, sewer, solid waste, and storm water. Mayor Josh Moenning stated, “I think the numbers reflect the fact that Norfolk is in one if...
16 Year Old's Suspected Of Vehicle Thefts
Five vehicles were reported stolen from various areas of Norfolk on Friday. One of the vehicles was recovered Saturday from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive. During the investigation, officers were provided leads from the victims and the public. That helped them identify two 16 year old boys as the suspects.
Man On Probation Booked For Possession Of Meth
Norfolk Police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of North 1st Street around 1:50 Monday afternoon to assist a State Probation Officer. The officer was conducting a search of a home of a person on probation and found a glass drug pipe in his bedroom. That pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.
