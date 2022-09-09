Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
10 Wild Prospects You Need to Watch in 2022-23
The Minnesota Wild have excelled at picking high-end talent from the entry draft for years now, and in return are frequently noted as having arguably the best prospect pool in the entire NHL. Director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett has given the Wild an almost comically deep roster of young players that have the potential to play in the NHL. With so many players to choose from it can be difficult to narrow it down, but here are the ten Wild prospects every fan should be paying attention to during the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins in Tough to Make 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner and the excitement is building for the Pittsburgh Penguins. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this past offseason, ensuring the core of the team stayed intact while also managing to refresh his defense. However, training camp is going...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Failed to Execute These 2 Trades This Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers would have required more than just two much-needed trades if it weren’t for the retirement of Duncan Keith and Mike Smith landing on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Ken Holland already dealt Zack Kassian at the 2022 NHL Draft along with draft picks to move him and clear space. There is little time left before training camp opens and it may be too late in the offseason to cap off the final moves that would do the Oilers well.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Players With Most to Prove in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with high expectations but also many obstacles due to significant injury problems. With players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the beginning of the season, they will need the entirety of their roster to play their best hockey. Yet, there are three specific players with the most to prove this season. Here’s a look at why.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
4 Fun Facts About Devils’ Miles Wood
Today Miles Wood turns 27 years old. The second longest-tenured New Jersey Devils forward made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 campaign and has appeared in 326 career games and collected 121 points (65 goals, 56 assists). Sadly he missed last season after having surgery on his right hip. He attempted to come back in late March and played three games before the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. There is a lot of excitement about getting a healthy Wood back on the ice, as his presence was missed last season. Here are four fun facts about the Devils’ winger.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Canadiens, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are waiting on a decision from Jake Virtanen. Is he a shoo-in to join the team or is there more going on there? Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have signed Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year extension. Jake Allen has confirmed that...
The Hockey Writers
4 Untouchable Kraken Prospects for 2022-23
The Seattle Kraken have now completed two NHL Drafts in their history and are slowly building a strong farm system. While there are some holes to fill, such as their right-shot defensive depth, they have been able to assemble a strong group with prospects expected to make the jump to the NHL in the next few years. Seattle has already seen a prospect do just that with Matty Beniers playing ten games during the 2021-22 season. As he has played games at the NHL level, he is exempt from this list.
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Cole Caufield
Since being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been some serious hype surrounding Cole Caufield. Some of that had to do with the fact he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, but plenty was also simply due to his pure skill. At just 21 years old, he has already proven that he has all the tools to become a star talent at the NHL level, and is one of the key pieces in the Habs’ current rebuild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Burning Questions for the 2022-23 Season
While it wasn’t the offseason that many had hoped for, the Toronto Maple Leafs still managed to make significant changes to their roster. They restructured their goaltending and added quality depth to their bottom-six in the hopes of being more competitive. While Rasmus Sandin’s contract remains on the to-do...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bold Predictions for the Sabres 2022-23 Season
Coming into a season with low expectations around the league can both be a blessing and a curse. For the Buffalo Sabres, it comes as a blessing in disguise in that they will continue to be underestimated by their opponents at the start of the year. They will finally have a real chance to shake off the nay-sayers and prove that they are going to finally break the playoff drought sooner rather than later. The question is, what will it take to get them there?
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 3 Best Contracts For The 2022-23 Season
In order for NHL teams to succeed, they need to have players signed to value deals. This could be anything from a breakout star who signed a contract before they hit their peak, to a bottom-six forward who provides value while making under $1 million. With the Seattle Kraken now so close to the cap ceiling, these contracts will become more valuable as they will help the organization stay competitive while being able to pay their top players what they are worth.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Stand to Benefit Most From Coaching Change
On July 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the franchise. He takes over for Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry, who have both found new jobs across the NHL. Not only was the head coach replaced, but every person on the coaching staff is new outside of goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
4 Things to Know About Oilers PTO Signing Justin Bailey
Last Thursday (Sept. 8), Justin Bailey signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Bakersfield Condors, just one day after reportedly signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old right wing, who has spent the last few years in the Vancouver Canucks organization, will look to showcase his abilities during Oilers training camp and prove in the preseason that he belongs on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Centers
This week, Prudential Center will be filled with hopeful rookies looking to earn a spot on the New Jersey Devils’ opening-night roster. It’s an exciting week for the youngsters because the 2022 Prospects Challenge kicks off later this week at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. The next...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Expected Production for 2022-23 – Forwards
With Tim Stützle’s eight-year extension in the books, the Ottawa Senators’ core is locked up long-term and ready to start winning games. While there are still questions surrounding the team’s defence and whether general manager Pierre Dorion will be able to acquire another top-four blueliner before the beginning of the season, there’s no debate that the Senators’ forward corps is one of the best young groups in the NHL. But how much did they improve this year?
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: DeKeyser, Hughes, Horvat & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout (PTO) on Friday. Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes has told the club he is willing to play on the right side this season. Additionally, Bo Horvat discussed his contract negotiations on Monday.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens’ Newest Captain Ready to Face Challenge
The Montreal Canadiens always begin the season with a charity golf tournament before training camp opens. All of the players arrive in Montreal and attend the event, and traditionally, it is when big announcements are made, like in 2018, when the organization announced they had traded captain Max Pacioretty to the Vegas Golden Knights. In return, the Canadiens acquired centerman Nick Suzuki, a top prospect with no NHL experience. Now that top prospect, who was at the center of the trade, has become the Canadiens’ newest captain.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks News & Rumors: Thornton, Karlsson, Harrington & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there is speculation that Joe Thornton will be returning to the organization, though what role he will have remains unclear. In other news, Erik Karlsson let it be known that despite the team’s struggles in recent seasons he has no intention of requesting a trade. Meanwhile, free agent Scott Harrington recently accepted a professional tryout offer (PTO) for training camp later this month. Last but not least, the Sharks are set to unveil their new jerseys this Wednesday.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Sweeney Failed to Address Two Forward Needs
Entering the 2022 offseason, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney had some needs to address for his team entering the 2022-23 season if they have visions of being a contender for the Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, Boston’s GM made very little change to the roster ahead of the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Biggest Training Camp Battle Comes in Net
Any Vegas Golden Knights training camp preview article you read between now and the Sept. 21 opening of camp will surely highlight the battle for the crease above all other storylines to follow. Given the importance of who cements themselves as the No. 1 option in net to start the season, however, it’s a battle that at least merits its own article.
Comments / 0