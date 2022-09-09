Read full article on original website
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.12.2022
Partly cloudy today with highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 87 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 56. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies with highs near 85 in Paso Robles. 81 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.
Rare rain storm swept through SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
Parts of SLO County experienced thunderstorms and lightning as a tropical storm hit California.
Driver hits fire hydrant and light pole in San Luis Obispo
SLO Police said no alcohol nor drugs are suspected in this crash on Broad Street. The driver was not injured in the collision.
calcoasttimes.com
Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
Santa Maria High School takes precautionary safety measures following threat
Santa Maria High School took precautionary safety measures on Monday after an office staff member received a phone call that included threatening language.
calcoastnews.com
Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified
Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
Spectators traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch
Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash
The CHP is investigating a crash along southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road that has forced a full closure of that part of the highway. The post Southbound Highway 101 at Jolon Road closed due to vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
UPDATE: Caltrans worker hit along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A vehicle hit a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon, officials say.
Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
calcoastnews.com
Driver airlifted after crashing into garage near Orcutt
A helicopter airlifted a driver to the hospital Sunday night after the individual slammed an SUV into a garage on a property west of Orcutt. Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the crash in the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, crashed into a detached garage on private property off of an isolated, rural road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
AOL Corp
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
Woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A woman died after being hit by a car along Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo Saturday evening.
Driver detained after hit and run that ran truck off road
One person was taken to the hospital in a hit and run crash along Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
esterobaynews.com
City Wants to Master Plan the Power Plant
Morro Bay residents are being invited to attend a public meeting to discuss writing a master plan for the Morro Bay Power Plant property. The “Morro Bay Power Plant Master Plan Community Workshop” is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Vet’s Hall, 209 Surf St.
Atascadero police chief on leave
Atascadero’s chief of police, Robert Masterson, is on leave, the City confirmed to KSBY News on Thursday.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
kprl.com
In Sports 09.12.2022
All three north county football teams on the road over the weekend. All three were victorious. Paso Robles beat Monache in Porterville late Friday night. Because of the extreme heat, that game did not begin until 8:15 Friday night. The Bearcats won 42-15. The Templeton Eagles beat Firebaugh 13-7. Josh...
