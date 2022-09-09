ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kprl.com

North County Weather 09.12.2022

Partly cloudy today with highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 87 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 56. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies with highs near 85 in Paso Robles. 81 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
NIPOMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Atascadero, CA
Business
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
calcoastnews.com

Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified

Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver airlifted after crashing into garage near Orcutt

A helicopter airlifted a driver to the hospital Sunday night after the individual slammed an SUV into a garage on a property west of Orcutt. Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the crash in the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, crashed into a detached garage on private property off of an isolated, rural road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
ORCUTT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
LocalNewsMatters.org

Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive

When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
esterobaynews.com

City Wants to Master Plan the Power Plant

Morro Bay residents are being invited to attend a public meeting to discuss writing a master plan for the Morro Bay Power Plant property. The “Morro Bay Power Plant Master Plan Community Workshop” is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Vet’s Hall, 209 Surf St.
MORRO BAY, CA
kprl.com

In Sports 09.12.2022

All three north county football teams on the road over the weekend. All three were victorious. Paso Robles beat Monache in Porterville late Friday night. Because of the extreme heat, that game did not begin until 8:15 Friday night. The Bearcats won 42-15. The Templeton Eagles beat Firebaugh 13-7. Josh...
MORRO BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy