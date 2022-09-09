ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dog missing for 18 months reunited with Houston family thanks to microchip

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuK8K_0howtLSG00

A family is whole again after the Houston SPCA rescued their four-legged family member in northeast Houston.

The SPCA said the missing boxer named Cash was found emaciated with an injured back leg at the corner of Russell Street and Wylie.

Cash's parents said he slipped out of their yard a year and a half ago, and they've been looking for him ever since.

The SPCA was able to reunite the family thanks to Cash's microchip.

"We thought he was gone, then we got the call today that they found him. It was unexpected for sure," Justin Carpenter said. "We counted it as a loss, but if it wasn't for the microchip, we would have never found him."

Cash's parents surprised their young daughter with the dog when she got home from school.

SPCA says this is a perfect reminder to get your pet microchipped.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine

HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Wylie, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Microchip#Spca
WFAA

Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX
KBTX.com

Waller County plane crash leaves 2 in critical condition

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in critical condition after a plane crashed in Waller County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The single-engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road, near the Soaring Club of Houston. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!

Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy