Dog missing for 18 months reunited with Houston family thanks to microchip

A family is whole again after the Houston SPCA rescued their four-legged family member in northeast Houston.

The SPCA said the missing boxer named Cash was found emaciated with an injured back leg at the corner of Russell Street and Wylie.

Cash's parents said he slipped out of their yard a year and a half ago, and they've been looking for him ever since.

The SPCA was able to reunite the family thanks to Cash's microchip.

"We thought he was gone, then we got the call today that they found him. It was unexpected for sure," Justin Carpenter said. "We counted it as a loss, but if it wasn't for the microchip, we would have never found him."

Cash's parents surprised their young daughter with the dog when she got home from school.

SPCA says this is a perfect reminder to get your pet microchipped.