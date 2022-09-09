Read full article on original website
High School Juniors and Seniors Invited to Shadow MSU Engineering Students
After a 2-year hiatus, the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering at Montana State University is hosting its annual Shadow Day event for Montana high school students interested in engineering or computing careers. The event will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, during Montana’s Educator Conference. Shadow Day Event...
MSU Offers New “Agritourism Fellows Program”
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
MSU’s RoboCats Make a Splash at International Competition
BOZEMAN — When four Montana State University undergraduates landed in Maryland for an international competition this summer, they got off to a rocky start when they discovered their robotic submarine had been damaged in transit from Bozeman, necessitating a trip to the hardware store to buy screwdrivers and materials to fix it.
Registration is Open for Free Montana Farm to School Producer Workshops
BOZEMAN – Farmers, ranchers and local food processors can learn strategies for growing and selling their products to school districts at the Montana Farm to School producer training this September. The Montana Team Nutrition Program at Montana State University, the Montana Office of Public Instruction and project partners are...
