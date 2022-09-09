ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Offers New “Agritourism Fellows Program”

BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
MSU’s RoboCats Make a Splash at International Competition

BOZEMAN — When four Montana State University undergraduates landed in Maryland for an international competition this summer, they got off to a rocky start when they discovered their robotic submarine had been damaged in transit from Bozeman, necessitating a trip to the hardware store to buy screwdrivers and materials to fix it.
