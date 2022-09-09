ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Texas In 1991

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Did you know Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit the state of Texas?

In the spring of 1991, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip , traveled around the Lone Star State visiting Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's trip to Texas was part of a two-week tour across the U.S., which included a state dinner at the White House with President George W. Bush . The royal couple also made stops in Miami, Baltimore and Tampa.

According to WFAA , their 13-day trip was punctuated by a historic speech in Austin where she praised Texans and their pride.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet British Nasa astronaut Mike Foale (C) in Houston on May 20, 1991 in Houston. Photo: Getty Images

"No state commands such fierce price and loyalty. Lesser mortals are pitied for the misfortune in not being born Texan," she said.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she is displayed a pair of boots by Texas Speaker of the House Gib Lewis, in Austin 20 May 1991. The Queen is on a three-day visit of Texas during her tour of the United States. Photo: Getty Images

Also in Austin, the Queen met with Lady Bird Johnson and Governor Ann Richards , both of whom have also passed away, on the plaza of the LBJ Presidential Library.

Large crowds gathered everywhere the Queen went, including the Alamo and River Walk in San Antonio, the Meyerson Symphony Center and Hall of State at Fair Park in Dallas, and the NASA Johnson Space Center and Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday (September 8) peacefully at the Balmoral, the Royal Family announced. Her son and successor, Charles, addressed the United Kingdom in a speech on Friday (September 9). His brief remarks touched on how sad he is for his mother's death and how much the world has changed since Elizabeth took the throne 70 years ago.

