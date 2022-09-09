Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North County Weather 09.14.2022
Mostly sunny today but cooler. Highs near 80 in Paso Robles. 77 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 51. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs near 83 in Paso Robles. 79 in Atascadero. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.
Opener For Monday 09.12.2022
Much cooler temperatures this week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80’s for most of the week. Occasionally, they’ll sneak up into the low 90’s overnight lows in the mid 50’s. Yesterday some areas received a little rainfall. Atascadero got about one half inch...
Gas Prices in CA 09.13.2022
Gas prices are dropping across the country, but not in California. Gas Buddy’s petroleum analyst says prices are going to go up in California. Patrick de Haan predicting prices will go up 35-50 cents per gallon in northern California. That’s what he tells McClatchey news. The national average...
Atascadero City Council Meeting 09.14.2022
Last night, the Atascadero city council met at the rotunda, in a regularly scheduled meeting. One of the big issues, accessory dwelling unit text amendments. These are ADU’s in accordance with state law. It was a long winded discussion that ended with a recess so staff could talk about...
Sound Off – Tue 09/13/2022 – Mayor Moreno, Peter Byrne & Dr. Joe Kuntze
Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Supervisors Meeting 09.14.2022
One noteworthy development at yesterday’s San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting. It occurred during public comment, when supervisor Bruce Gibson decided to abruptly end public comment, despite the fact there were people waiting to speak. And that’s when the meeting went dark. Although the meeting took a recess,...
American Legion Holds 9-11 Poker Run 09.12.2022
More than one hundred people turn out Sunday for the American Legion Poker Run to commemorate 9-11. Before the ride, ceremonies were held at the Veterans Center on Scott Street in Paso Robles. American Legion Post 50 Commander Skip Bellinghausen says the post put on the event to keep alive...
Creston Classic Rodeo 09.13.2022
The 26th Creston Classic Rodeo returns this week. Justin Hansen tells KPRL the rodeo kicks off Thursday in Creston, but the big days are Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 a person, but kids are free. For more information go to the Creston Classic Rodeo Facebook page.
