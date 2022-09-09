Read full article on original website
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio EPA Issued Unilateral Orders to Mount Vernon
Today, Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson ordered Mount Vernon to begin removing drinking water treatment material from a storage site in Mount Vernon. In June 2022, Mount Vernon received approval from Ohio EPA to beneficially use the drinking water treatment material, which is a lime material. The material was tested to demonstrate it meets applicable beneficial use standards and can be land applied to sites as an agronomic beneficial use alternative to mined lime. However, in mid-June Ohio EPA received an anonymous citizen complaint that the lime material was not stored onsite at the water treatment plant, but at city-owned property close to the water treatment plant.
‘A roof over our head:’ Hotels for the homeless at Camp Shameless
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been 18 years since James “Big Baby” Stephens had a roof over his head. The life of the 45-year-old resident of Camp Shameless, a homeless encampment in the Olde Towne East neighborhood, has been riddled with drug addiction, crime, and post-traumatic stress disorder beginning at the age of 6 – […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
Intel’s groundbreaking in Ohio is only the beginning
Intel has thunderously announced its coming computer chip-making factories in Ohio, complete with fanfare from Ohio State University and a thumbs-up on-site from President Joe Biden.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
theozone.net
agree. Impossible to know what kind of team Toledo is bsaed on results so far...
[In reply to "Toledo is a weak team with few players even remotely close to what Ohio State brings." by Centauri2, posted at 23:57:13 09/13/22]. ...playing Long Island (no idea they had a football program) and UMass which is one of the worst teams in college football over the past few seasons (2 wins in the last 3 years).
crawfordcountynow.com
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
Deer archery hunting season kicks off in Ohio this month
Ohio's archery hunting season for white-tailed dear is just around the corner. The season kicks off statewide on Saturday, Sept. 24 and will continue through Feb. 5.
WHIZ
Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening
ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in. The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery. The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their...
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe, The Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies The Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. The Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
WHIZ
One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 this afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent hunting leases
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to prison in connection with his execution of a scheme to solicit payments from dozens of individuals in exchange for purported hunting leases he had no rights to sell. According to court documents, throughout 2019, Nathanal L. Knox, 30, of Ohio,...
