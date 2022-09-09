Read full article on original website
Supervisors Meeting 09.14.2022
One noteworthy development at yesterday’s San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting. It occurred during public comment, when supervisor Bruce Gibson decided to abruptly end public comment, despite the fact there were people waiting to speak. And that’s when the meeting went dark. Although the meeting took a recess,...
Atascadero City Council Meeting 09.13.2022
The Atascadero city council meets tonight at the historic rotunda. The meeting begins at six. The council will proclaim September 15th to October 15th National Hispanic Heritage month. The council will get a report from city manager Rachelle Rickard. It will also discuss the 2022 economic hardship program: Time Extensions...
Sound Off – Tue 09/13/2022 – Mayor Moreno, Peter Byrne & Dr. Joe Kuntze
Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
North County Weather 09.14.2022
Mostly sunny today but cooler. Highs near 80 in Paso Robles. 77 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 51. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs near 83 in Paso Robles. 79 in Atascadero. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.
Opener For Monday 09.12.2022
Much cooler temperatures this week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80’s for most of the week. Occasionally, they’ll sneak up into the low 90’s overnight lows in the mid 50’s. Yesterday some areas received a little rainfall. Atascadero got about one half inch...
In Sports 09.12.2022
All three north county football teams on the road over the weekend. All three were victorious. Paso Robles beat Monache in Porterville late Friday night. Because of the extreme heat, that game did not begin until 8:15 Friday night. The Bearcats won 42-15. The Templeton Eagles beat Firebaugh 13-7. Josh...
Creston Classic Rodeo 09.14.2022
The Creston Classic Rodeo begins tomorrow in Creston. And things really get going this weekend. The rodeo opens tomorrow in Creston and runs through the weekend.
