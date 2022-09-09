Read full article on original website
Onondaga County is trying to get more young adults engaged in veterans' groups
Onondaga County officials are trying to get more young adults who’ve served in the military engaged in veterans' groups. Legislators on the county’s Health and Human Services committee heard from assistant director of Veteran’s Services for Onondaga County Annmarie Mancia on how the department is working with towns to increase the rate of participation.
County health commissioner nominee one step closer to appointment
The nominee to be Onondaga County’s next health commissioner is one step closer to officially taking on the role. The Health and Human Services Committee voted Wednesday to advance Dr. Kathryn Anderson’s appointment hearing. The position was previously held by Dr. Indu Gupta, who retired in July of this year.
Common Council OKs sale of former Syracuse Developmental Center parcel
UPDATE 5:20 PM: After earlier hesitation on the proposal, Councilor Pat Hogan pushed forward an agreement on a plan to inject new life into the long-vacant former Syracuse developmental site on the city's Westside. Common councilors Monday unanimously approved the sale of part of the 47-acre property to a developer...
Syracuse Common Council narrowly approves citizen-drawn district map
Syracuse has earned the distinction of becoming the first city in New York State to have a council district map drawn by citizens and not by politicians. A divided council approved the redrawn map by a narrow 5-4 vote Monday. Notably, all but one of the district councilors voted against the new district map, while all four at-large councilors gave it their support. Freshman first district Councilor Jennifer Schultz represents much of the Syracuse Northside and has expressed concerns from the beginning about neighborhood representation.
VA Hospital rooftop garden makes Syracuse veteran feel at home
The top of the downtown Syracuse veterans hospital is a therapeutic oasis for former service member Steve Kasprzycki. That’s where he cultivates his green thumb in a rooftop garden that boasts around 100 plants. Kasprzycki said the garden allows him to step back and appreciate the small things in...
Burnet Road residents near White Pine blame Onondaga County for neglected properties, crime
Homeowners on Burnet Road in Clay are blaming Onondaga County for the deteriorating condition of numerous vacant homes that are beginning to attract crime. The county has purchased about two dozen properties since 2019 to expand the White Pine Commerce Park in hopes of landing a semiconductor plant. Paul Richer...
Anti-war group blocks Syracuse air base gate to protest post-9/11 drone strikes
Members of an anti-war group blocked the main entrance to Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in a demonstration timed around the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The air base is home to the 174th Attack Wing, which provides, according to the air base, weapons for global air...
1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car backing into garage
Fayette, N.Y. -- A 1-year-old boy died Friday after being hit by a car that was backing into a garage in Seneca County, troopers said. Around 7:45 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Fayette for reports of an infant that had been hit by a car, according to a news release from State Police.
Garrett Shrader, Syracuse Offense, Make Quick Work of Former Big East Rivals UConn in 48-14 Shellacking
Entering 2022, the jury was out on second-year Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader’s abilities. Through just two starts in his Junior campaign, Shrader has set a precedent for what to expect of him for the ten regular season games to follow. In Saturday’s 48-14 drubbing of the Huskies, the...
