ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
waer.org

Onondaga County is trying to get more young adults engaged in veterans' groups

Onondaga County officials are trying to get more young adults who’ve served in the military engaged in veterans' groups. Legislators on the county’s Health and Human Services committee heard from assistant director of Veteran’s Services for Onondaga County Annmarie Mancia on how the department is working with towns to increase the rate of participation.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

County health commissioner nominee one step closer to appointment

The nominee to be Onondaga County’s next health commissioner is one step closer to officially taking on the role. The Health and Human Services Committee voted Wednesday to advance Dr. Kathryn Anderson’s appointment hearing. The position was previously held by Dr. Indu Gupta, who retired in July of this year.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Common Council OKs sale of former Syracuse Developmental Center parcel

UPDATE 5:20 PM: After earlier hesitation on the proposal, Councilor Pat Hogan pushed forward an agreement on a plan to inject new life into the long-vacant former Syracuse developmental site on the city's Westside. Common councilors Monday unanimously approved the sale of part of the 47-acre property to a developer...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Common Council narrowly approves citizen-drawn district map

Syracuse has earned the distinction of becoming the first city in New York State to have a council district map drawn by citizens and not by politicians. A divided council approved the redrawn map by a narrow 5-4 vote Monday. Notably, all but one of the district councilors voted against the new district map, while all four at-large councilors gave it their support. Freshman first district Councilor Jennifer Schultz represents much of the Syracuse Northside and has expressed concerns from the beginning about neighborhood representation.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
waer.org

VA Hospital rooftop garden makes Syracuse veteran feel at home

The top of the downtown Syracuse veterans hospital is a therapeutic oasis for former service member Steve Kasprzycki. That’s where he cultivates his green thumb in a rooftop garden that boasts around 100 plants. Kasprzycki said the garden allows him to step back and appreciate the small things in...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Douglas
Person
Marcus Jackson

Comments / 0

Community Policy