Syracuse has earned the distinction of becoming the first city in New York State to have a council district map drawn by citizens and not by politicians. A divided council approved the redrawn map by a narrow 5-4 vote Monday. Notably, all but one of the district councilors voted against the new district map, while all four at-large councilors gave it their support. Freshman first district Councilor Jennifer Schultz represents much of the Syracuse Northside and has expressed concerns from the beginning about neighborhood representation.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO