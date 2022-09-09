Read full article on original website
Warhawks stay unbeaten
Big plays added up to a big win for the Weyauwega-Fremont football team. The Warhawks are the only undefeated team in the Central Wisconsin Conference-Large following a 42-7 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic Sept. 9 in Spencer. Three of Weyauwega-Fremont’s six touchdowns came on plays of more than 60 yards.
Schouten, Dannis
Dannis Schouten, of Waupaca, age 74, passed away on September 11, 2022 at home with his family. He was born in Waupun on May 2, 1948 to the late Andy and Vivian (Hennessey) Schouten. On January 6, 1973 he married Kathy Treder. Dan was a veteran, serving in the Army from 1967 until 1969. During that time, he was an Electronics/Missile Instructor at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. He graduated from UW Oshkosh with a BS in Economics and a MA in Econometrics. He taught Economics and Math at NWTC in Green Bay, and drove school bus for Waupaca School District for nearly 30 years. He was a Cub Scout, Webelo Leader and Boy Scout Leader for Troop 634 in Waupaca. He was also a leader of the Order of the Arrow. He developed a lifelong interest in Native American Culture and has an extensive collective of Native American books and artwork.
Breaking ground for splash pad
After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
Durik, Carol A.
Carol A. Durik, died of natural causes September 3, 2022 at her residence in Waupaca, WI. She was born February 21, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Albert Palka and Edna Peterson and sister to Leona. Carol graduated from Chicago Teachers College and attended Northwestern University. In 1952 she married the love of her life, her everything, Andrew Durik and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Carol loved to teach and taught kindergarten. After her children were older she went back to teaching and became a substitute teacher. She will be forever remembered as a kind and loving mother who was always there when we needed her.
Cartwright, Richard
Richard “Dick” Earl Cartwright, age 79, of Pine River passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. He was born on February 15, 1943 at home in Larson, WI to Earl and Vera (Krenz) Cartwright. He was baptized on April 4, 1943 at United Lutheran Church, Winchester and confirmed on June 9, 1957 at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. On January 2, 1981 he married Virginia (Zahn) Pilz. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and gardening. He worked at Pierce Manufacturing until his retirement. Richard was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Public Works Board approves new rates
The Public Works Board reviewed several new rate structures for the city’s sewer services when it met Tuesday, Sept. 6. The board approved new rates that would cover the expenses of a fourth employee at the wastewater treatment plant. Their recommendation will need to be adopted as an ordinance by the city council.
