Register Citizen
Feds: West Haven man who mailed cocaine pleads guilty to drug trafficking
WEST HAVEN — A local man today pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking offense before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford. Jean Mangual-Castro, 35, of West Haven, was involved in shipping cocaine from Puerto Rico through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Department of Justice. His activities drew the attention of the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force, the DOJ said.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Jessica M. Bessette, 33, 30 Harding St., New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Joel Estarlin Gonzalez, 24, 306 East St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Michael L. Richards, 44, 155 Linwood St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree...
Register Citizen
Dominican man sentenced for selling oxycodone out of New Britain grocery
Customers who walked into a Corbin Avenue bodega in New Britain didn’t usually leave with food or beverages, they typically left with pills. For years, Elzier’s Grocery sold pharmaceutical grade oxycodone pills. The store was also busy with sometimes up to 40 people coming in an hour, according to court documents.
Holyoke man arrested on animal cruelty charges
Holyoke police arrested a man on Sunday on suspicions of animal abuse, after witnesses stated they saw the man hit, throw, and drag a dog around the area of High Street and Jackson Street.
New Britain Herald
Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose
PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
Eyewitness News
‘No criminal evidence’ in case of stained rug pulled from Farmington River
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington and state police looked into a stained rug that was found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer. Troopers announced on Monday morning, however, that there was no criminal evidence related to it. Investigators were called to the area of 1317 Farmington Ave....
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
NBC Connecticut
Multiple Cars Chase, Shoot at Each Other in Bristol: Police
Police are investigating after multiple cars allegedly chased and shot at each other across Bristol Monday night. Officials received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of King Street, also known as Route 229, and Broad Street, or Route 72. Shortly after, police received additional calls reporting shots fired...
Register Citizen
‘Fitbit murder’ a seven-year Connecticut ‘soap opera’ that may not be over
ELLINGTON — Rocky the police dog tried to find the scent of the large man Richard Dabate said fatally shot his wife and tied him up during a home invasion two days before Christmas in 2015. But instead of leading his handler off the 3-acre Ellington property, police said,...
Hartford PD investigate homicide on Hillside Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn — One person is dead after a reported shooting and crash in Hartford, police said. Police identified the victim as Jose Arriaga, 28, of Hartford. Officials said just before 1 a.m., the police department's ShotSpotter detected several rounds that went off on Hillside Avenue near Hughes Street, a little over a block away from Trinity College.
2nd woman admits endangering boy by extorting molester
A second woman has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of risk of injury to a child based on accusations that she knew an elementary-age boy was being molested in East Hartford but failed to notify authorities, instead using the information to extort money from the molester. DEFENDANT: Cari...
Register Citizen
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
Man shot at Plainville apartment complex
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainville police are searching for the person or persons involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday morning. During a press conference, Plainville police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers received 911 calls about a shooting at Hamlin View Terrace apartments on Woodford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed After Shooting, Crash in Hartford
Police have identified a man who died after a shooting and car crash in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds. While heading to the scene, police said they got a call from a neighbor...
NBC Connecticut
2 Men Injured During Robbery at Farmington Home: PD
Two men were injured during a robbery at a home in Farmington early Tuesday morning. Police were called a home on Waterville Road around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of two men who needed help. When police arrived, they said they found the men who told them that they...
Register Citizen
New Haven felon gets 7 years for drug and gun possession while absconding from parole
NEW HAVEN — When authorities were looking for Willie Jackson in the spring of 2020 for absconding from parole, they found him with a loaded firearm and more than 30 grams of heroin. Judge Janet C. Hall on Thursday sentenced Jackson, 27, of New Haven, to seven years in...
Former member of Springfield Latin Kings sentenced for drug charges
Jonathan Casiano, a former member of the Latin Kings, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for drug offenses.
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
Man arrested after Thruway traffic stop in Albany
A man has been arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Carmelo Castro, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on September 11.
Register Citizen
New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say
BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
