Feds: West Haven man who mailed cocaine pleads guilty to drug trafficking

WEST HAVEN — A local man today pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking offense before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford. Jean Mangual-Castro, 35, of West Haven, was involved in shipping cocaine from Puerto Rico through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Department of Justice. His activities drew the attention of the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force, the DOJ said.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Jessica M. Bessette, 33, 30 Harding St., New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Joel Estarlin Gonzalez, 24, 306 East St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Michael L. Richards, 44, 155 Linwood St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Dominican man sentenced for selling oxycodone out of New Britain grocery

Customers who walked into a Corbin Avenue bodega in New Britain didn’t usually leave with food or beverages, they typically left with pills. For years, Elzier’s Grocery sold pharmaceutical grade oxycodone pills. The store was also busy with sometimes up to 40 people coming in an hour, according to court documents.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose

PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple Cars Chase, Shoot at Each Other in Bristol: Police

Police are investigating after multiple cars allegedly chased and shot at each other across Bristol Monday night. Officials received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of King Street, also known as Route 229, and Broad Street, or Route 72. Shortly after, police received additional calls reporting shots fired...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Hartford PD investigate homicide on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn — One person is dead after a reported shooting and crash in Hartford, police said. Police identified the victim as Jose Arriaga, 28, of Hartford. Officials said just before 1 a.m., the police department's ShotSpotter detected several rounds that went off on Hillside Avenue near Hughes Street, a little over a block away from Trinity College.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man shot at Plainville apartment complex

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainville police are searching for the person or persons involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday morning. During a press conference, Plainville police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers received 911 calls about a shooting at Hamlin View Terrace apartments on Woodford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed After Shooting, Crash in Hartford

Police have identified a man who died after a shooting and car crash in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds. While heading to the scene, police said they got a call from a neighbor...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Men Injured During Robbery at Farmington Home: PD

Two men were injured during a robbery at a home in Farmington early Tuesday morning. Police were called a home on Waterville Road around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of two men who needed help. When police arrived, they said they found the men who told them that they...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for larceny at rest area

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say

BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
NEW HAVEN, CT

