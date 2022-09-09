Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams
FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray. The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of a high school football game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
SMU Daily Campus
Severity of heavy rain, water leakage, and flash floods affect SMU
DALLAS – Residential commons and buildings across Southern Methodist University experienced ceiling leaks and flooding Sept. 4 after the severe storms hitting the area. Heavy rain and wind emerged throughout the community on Sunday for students and facilities trying to transport home and seek shelter. The storm impacted cars on the Boulevard, and caused power outages and leaking in buildings.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
everythinglubbock.com
Fugitives from Midland and Fort Worth added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
Arlington business owners ready for influx of people, as thousands flock to city for weekend events
ARLINGTON, Texas — The busy weekend in Arlington starts with a Friday night concert here at AT&T Stadium. The City of Arlington started preparing weeks ago, and so did local businesses. Chef Anthony Jones is ready for the huge crowds expected in the city weekend. For the past five...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
fox7austin.com
Republicans endorse Democratic candidate over Dan Patrick for Texas Lieutenant Governor race
AUSTIN, Texas - The race for Texas Lieutenant Governor is heating up. Democratic candidate Mike Collier received two big endorsements from unlikely sources who stepped across party lines. Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley and outgoing GOP Senator Kel Seliger both endorsed Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick. Ed Espinosa, president of...
Centurion Buys Ranch in Gunter with an Eye on Access to Sherman Chip Plants
Once again, the smallest of tech products are creating big plans in housing from Centurion American Development Group. The Farmers Branch-based developer has taken advantage of plans to build semiconductor plants near Sherman by recently buying a 500-acre property in the Grayson County city of Gunter. Centurion plans to build...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Texas Oncology-Keller moves location to Alliance area of Fort Worth
A new location for Texas Oncology-Keller opened this summer in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Texas Oncology) Texas Oncology-Keller will hold a grand opening on Sept. 15 for a new 22,330-square-foot cancer care center that opened in the Alliance area of Fort Worth this summer. A groundbreaking was...
Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK.
dallasexpress.com
Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident
A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
