Pennsylvania Treasury has millions to give back to grandparents

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Treasury wants to let grandparents know that they may have unclaimed money or property for them.

Because of Grandparents Day being celebrated on Sunday, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Thursday that over $9 million is still owed to Pennsylvanians that have grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, or pops in their name or business name.

Some of that unclaimed property is dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, insurance policies, or even tangible property like the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes. Property can be claimed on the Treasury’s website .

“On Grandparents Day, we pause to honor our grandparents for the wisdom they offer and the joy they bring to our lives,” Garrity said. “It’s also a great time to remind people of all ages to check and see if they own any of the $4 billion in unclaimed property that Treasury is currently holding.”

Under PA’s unclaimed property law, businesses must report any property that goes unclaimed for three years to the Treasury.

According to the Treasury, about one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth nearly $1,500. Last year over $130 million dollars was returned to Pennsylvanians.

