Public Safety

dailyhodl.com

Chainalysis and Law Enforcement Seize $30,000,000 Worth of Crypto Stolen in Axie Infinity (AXS) Hack

A blockchain data platform company says about $30 million from the $600 million hack of Axie Infinity (AXS) in March is now in the hands of law enforcement. North Korean-linked hackers, known as the Lazarus Group, are responsible for the theft from the online blockchain-based video game Axie Infinity, says Erin Plante, senior director of investigations at Chainalysis.
Interesting Engineering

Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund

Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
Distractify

TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group

There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
Daily Mail

Harvard business school fellow says Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company'

A Harvard business school fellow believes that Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and that he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company.'. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is hurtling toward failure as long as Zuckerberg is CEO, according...
CoinDesk

Digital Wallet Provider MetaMask Allows Crypto Purchases With Brazilian Reals

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. MetaMask, one of the largest crypto wallet providers, has integrated the Brazilian government’s payment system Pix and started allowing crypto purchases with Brazilian reals.
EWN

Opera Crypto Browser Rolls out Support For Metamask And Other Web3 Wallets

Opera Crypto Browser now supports third-party wallets. Integration for Ethereum wallet Metamask among others was announced this week. The move could be strategic as Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake is expected to ship before September 20. Adding support for wallets like Metamask could Opera Browser’s utility and tap into the...
CNBC

Amazon's workplace safety chief to leave next month, internal memo says

Heather MacDougall will depart Amazon on Oct. 7, according to a memo viewed by CNBC. MacDougall joined Amazon in 2019 as vice president of worldwide workplace health and safety. Her departure comes as Amazon faces widespread scrutiny over its workplace safety record. Amazon's top executive overseeing workplace health and safety...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Why is everyone crazy about cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is the future of digital money. Now you can join a Blockchain technology, and use some software patterns to start investing in crypto. This makes it unique from pre-existing currencies and other forms of payment, such as debit or credit cards. Many investors became a billionaire through trading. One should know strategies and tactics while trading to become successful. On that note,
CNBC

Amazon announces new $99 Kindle e-reader with better screen

Amazon announced a new $99 entry-level Kindle on Tuesday, which includes a better screen, newer USB-C charging and more. Text will look sharper when you're reading, instead of slightly blurry. Amazon also introduced a new Kindle Kids model with similar upgrades. Both devices are available for preorder beginning Tuesday. Amazon...
CNBC

Where Walmart, Amazon and Target are spending billions in a slowing economy

Spending by big retailers including Walmart and Target is way up this year, despite big earnings declines. Technology spending is a top priority, while other costs are more likely to be cut. Store refreshes are a focus for some brands as new investments reflect changes in how customers shop. With...
