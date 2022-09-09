ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Drake’s Monologue At The 2022 Nike Maxim Awards

By bignoah256
 4 days ago

Drake hosted Nike’s 2022 Maxim Award and dished out some comedic shots about Nike’s reselling scandal with Ann Herbert and Oregon’s blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

Actor turned Rapper Drake is always down to host an event and after he smashed his ESPY’s hosting duties we’ve long awaited another Drake hosting gig. While this latest one wasn’t open to the public or streamed, last night Drake hosted Nike’s 2022 Maxim Awards. The event was held at Nike’s HQ in Oregon the same day LeBron James debuted his new building on campus.

Drake Jokes About Nike’s Ann Herbert Scandal Before Clowning The University Of Oregon’s Massive Loss To The Georgia Bulldogs

Drake didn’t hold back in his monologue to the point that it makes you wonder if it was pre-approved by Nike. Starting off his monologue he joked about getting shoes from former VP Ann Herbet’s son who had the biggest resell scandal to come from the company. He also joked that Nike is old enough to wear New Balance after turning 50. He also mentioned the University of Oregon’s blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and made some jokes about Kanye, Tiger Woods, and Tyga.

“When you put things into perspective. Adidas has Kanye, I think,” said Drake. “Nike, we have LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis, Michael Jordan. The greatest creative mind of all-time, Virgil Abloh, rest in peace. We have Cristiano Ronaldo. We have Serena Williams. We have Tiger [Woods]—and I’m pretty sure Reebok has Tyga, so we’re good.”

Drake’s got jokes, watch him below.

