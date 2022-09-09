ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
CHARLESTON, SC
Tim Allen bringing comedy show to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian Tim Allen will bring his stand-up tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center early next year. The laughs begin when Allen’s tour kicks off in Spokane, Washington this month. He’ll travel across North America before landing on a stage in North Charleston on January 6, 2023. While Allen […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RLJ Lodging Trust Relaunches Iconic Charleston, SC Property, The Mills House Hotel, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch on October 1, 2022 of The Mills House Hotel (“Mills House”), located in the heart of downtown Charleston’s historic French Quarter neighborhood, following a transformative conversion to a lifestyle hotel and affiliation with the Curio Collection by Hilton. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005063/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLESTON, SC
PHOTO GALLERY: Dawes at The Windjammer

For those fortunate to catch Dawes at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms on Saturday evening, you were gifted a treat of a performance. For those that could not make it out, here is a gallery from our photo journalist Johanna Fritz. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
CHARLESTON, SC
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger

The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
CHARLESTON, SC
Holiday Market Scheduled for November 12th on Daniel Island

A Holiday Market will be held on November 12th, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Daniel Island Recreation Center (160 Fairbanks Drive). The event will include artists, designers, and boutique merchants from the Charleston area. Some of the merchandise will include luxury home decor, fine jewelry, handmade...
CHARLESTON, SC
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
CHARLESTON, SC
Photo: Charleston officers rescue kitten from Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend. Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
