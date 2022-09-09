Read full article on original website
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
3 Most Affordable Areas of Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by Mikki Ramey
It’s no secret that the price of a home can make or break your decision to buy. No matter how much you want to live in your dream location, there’s not much you can do if it’s out of your budget. Fortunately, in Charleston, SC, we have...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
crbjbizwire.com
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville
CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
Tim Allen bringing comedy show to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian Tim Allen will bring his stand-up tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center early next year. The laughs begin when Allen’s tour kicks off in Spokane, Washington this month. He’ll travel across North America before landing on a stage in North Charleston on January 6, 2023. While Allen […]
This Is The Best Milkshake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in South Carolina.
RLJ Lodging Trust Relaunches Iconic Charleston, SC Property, The Mills House Hotel, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch on October 1, 2022 of The Mills House Hotel (“Mills House”), located in the heart of downtown Charleston’s historic French Quarter neighborhood, following a transformative conversion to a lifestyle hotel and affiliation with the Curio Collection by Hilton. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005063/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
charlestondaily.net
PHOTO GALLERY: Dawes at The Windjammer
For those fortunate to catch Dawes at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms on Saturday evening, you were gifted a treat of a performance. For those that could not make it out, here is a gallery from our photo journalist Johanna Fritz. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its...
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
holycitysinner.com
Holiday Market Scheduled for November 12th on Daniel Island
A Holiday Market will be held on November 12th, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Daniel Island Recreation Center (160 Fairbanks Drive). The event will include artists, designers, and boutique merchants from the Charleston area. Some of the merchandise will include luxury home decor, fine jewelry, handmade...
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
The Post and Courier
Clemson study finds caught-and-released alligators more likely to flee from humans
It would be natural for people to flee an approaching alligator, but what would it take to get alligators to flee approaching people?. According to new research published by Clemson University, capturing alligators and letting them go makes them much more likely to run away when people come near. From...
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
abcnews4.com
Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
Photo: Charleston officers rescue kitten from Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend. Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel […]
charlestondaily.net
SC Works Trident to Host a Series of Hiring Events in September 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON (SEPT. 9, 2022) – SC Works Trident is pleased to announce a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. The scheduled events are:. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Extras needed for new Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney movie filming in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new movie from writer and director Laura Chinn — best known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy — is looking for extras as it prepares to film in Charleston. SUNCOAST will be a film “inspired by Chinn’s life experience from the early 2000s,” according to the film’s IMBD page. The […]
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina.
