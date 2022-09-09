North Adams School Committee Member Tara Jacobs won an upset victory in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Massachusetts Governor Council’s District 8 seat. Facing three candidates from the more populous Hampden County, the Berkshire County resident received about a third of the votes, just a few thousand more than Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton. For the past three two-year terms, the council seat has been held by former Springfield mayor and retired judge Mary Hurley, who did not seek re-election. If Jacobs prevails in the November 8th general election over Republican John Comerford, she’ll make history as the first Berkshire representative on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial and parole board appointments, commutations and pardons, and more. She spoke with WAMC.

