Springfield, MA

woay.com

Capito announces Fall 2022 Academy Days

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about US service academy opportunities and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships. Various service academy admissions and local ROTC scholarship program representatives...
EDUCATION
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
woay.com

DHHR reports 2,654 active COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 13, 2022; there are currently 2,654 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, ten deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,344 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,932; 12 deaths reported

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 12, 2022; there are currently 2,932 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

WVDOH to use supplemental funding for massive paving project

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plans to use $150 million in supplemental funding per Governor Justice’s request to pave over 830 miles. Construction plans include projects in every delegate district in the state, paving secondary roads in every county, as well as major state and US routes.
POLITICS
woay.com

West Virginia Medicaid and and CHIP extend postpartum health care coverage

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces an extension of health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a year after pregnancy. Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for extended coverage.
HEALTH
woay.com

West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces partnership with housing counseling agencies

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state, offering additional help to struggling homeowners. The agencies provide various services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program...
ADVOCACY
CBS Boston

How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England

BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
FRANKLIN, NH
wamc.org

Jacobs wins primary in bid to become first Berkshire resident on Governor’s Council

North Adams School Committee Member Tara Jacobs won an upset victory in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Massachusetts Governor Council’s District 8 seat. Facing three candidates from the more populous Hampden County, the Berkshire County resident received about a third of the votes, just a few thousand more than Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton. For the past three two-year terms, the council seat has been held by former Springfield mayor and retired judge Mary Hurley, who did not seek re-election. If Jacobs prevails in the November 8th general election over Republican John Comerford, she’ll make history as the first Berkshire representative on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial and parole board appointments, commutations and pardons, and more. She spoke with WAMC.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

