woay.com
Capito announces Fall 2022 Academy Days
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about US service academy opportunities and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships. Various service academy admissions and local ROTC scholarship program representatives...
woay.com
Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition to be held at WVU Tech on September 13
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the WVU Tech Launch Lab, will host the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on September 13 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will take place at WVU Tech’s Life Sciences building, and registration is required to attend.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
woay.com
Governor Justice calls for Legislative special session to discuss green energy companies and more road maintenance
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – In addition to the previously scheduled September Interim Committee meetings, lawmakers arrive at the state capitol for a special session. Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation calling for the session to take place Monday afternoon. In it, two items were being addressed for the legislature to consider.
woay.com
DHHR reports 2,654 active COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 13, 2022; there are currently 2,654 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, ten deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,344 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $4.9 million for six West Virginia Health Services Programs
$2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators. $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. $750,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects. $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and...
West Springfield lawyer nominated for probate court judgeship
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated West Springfield attorney Diana S. Velez Harris as an associate justice on the Probate and Family Court, according to an announcement from Baker’s office. Velez Harris has practiced probate and family law since 2006, first at Cooley Shrair, later at Marien...
Remembering 9/11: Westfield Bank president James Hagan recalls Suffield Academy roommate Dan Trant
If there is something to be learned on this anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, James C. Hagan says he hopes it involves our learning to be better to one another and to treat each other with kindness and respect. They are among the attributes he remembers best...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,932; 12 deaths reported
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 12, 2022; there are currently 2,932 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR...
woay.com
WVDOH to use supplemental funding for massive paving project
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plans to use $150 million in supplemental funding per Governor Justice’s request to pave over 830 miles. Construction plans include projects in every delegate district in the state, paving secondary roads in every county, as well as major state and US routes.
woay.com
West Virginia Medicaid and and CHIP extend postpartum health care coverage
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces an extension of health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a year after pregnancy. Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for extended coverage.
woay.com
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces partnership with housing counseling agencies
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state, offering additional help to struggling homeowners. The agencies provide various services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program...
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
wamc.org
Jacobs wins primary in bid to become first Berkshire resident on Governor’s Council
North Adams School Committee Member Tara Jacobs won an upset victory in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Massachusetts Governor Council’s District 8 seat. Facing three candidates from the more populous Hampden County, the Berkshire County resident received about a third of the votes, just a few thousand more than Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton. For the past three two-year terms, the council seat has been held by former Springfield mayor and retired judge Mary Hurley, who did not seek re-election. If Jacobs prevails in the November 8th general election over Republican John Comerford, she’ll make history as the first Berkshire representative on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial and parole board appointments, commutations and pardons, and more. She spoke with WAMC.
Massachusetts driver’s license law repeal will be on November ballot
sachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses.
country1025.com
Best College Rankings for 2022/2023 Are Out – Massachusetts Has 7 In the Top 100; 2 in the Top 5!
US News & World Report dropped their yearly list of the Best College Rankings for 2022/2023 on Monday and Massachusetts is sitting pretty. The Bay State has 7 colleges on the Top 100 list with 2 of those schools appearing in the Top 5 overall. Princeton University in New Jersey...
sheltonherald.com
What happened to critical race theory? CT Republicans ditched the messaging after mixed results
Once at the center of efforts to sweep Republicans into power on school boards and municipal governments across Connecticut, opposition to critical race theory has all but disappeared from the GOP playbook this fall as the party sets its sights on the Executive Mansion and other higher offices. Interest in...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
