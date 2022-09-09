ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

cbs12.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest

A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
DAVIE, FL
850wftl.com

Local woman accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV

OAKLAND PARK, FL– — Authorities are reporting at a 22-year-old woman intentionally tried to inflict first responders with HIV. On September 4th, around 3:00 p.m officials were called to a halfway house in the 400 block of Northeast 33rd Street after one of the residents appeared to be overdosing.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire crews extinguishing grass fire in Allapatah

MIAMI (WSVN) - An overpass median was engulfed in flames near a road in South Florida. The grass fire started near Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Allapatah, Tuesday morning. Fire crews were on the scene as they attempted to extinguish the blaze. Please check back on WSVN.com...
MIAMI, FL
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their argument Monday that his birth mother's alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Paul...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

