WSVN-TV
Footage captures man being beaten by assailant with bat in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left feeling outraged after a loved one was targeted in an alarming ambush that they said was motivated by hate, and it was all caught on camera. Bashed with a bat. It’s how 62-year-old Kin Pang was welcomed home from work...
cbs12.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WSVN-TV
Driver of stolen car bails out in Hollywood, flees on foot; 2 schools placed on lockdown
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person who, they said, was behind a wheel of a stolen car before abandoning the vehicle in a Hollywood neighborhood and fleeing on foot, triggering a precautionary lockdown at two nearby schools. According to a Hollywood Police, officers spotted a stolen...
NBC Miami
Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest
A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 dead; police continue investigation
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was found dead after a shooting in South Florida. On Monday morning, detectives responded to the scene in Miami Gardens at Northwest 196th lane near Northwest 33rd Avenue. Roads remained open as several police cars lined the street, as they searched the area.
WSVN-TV
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Family Upset Over Release of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5
Family members of some of the victims of a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway that killed five are upset that video of the collision was released. The video shows the moment of impact that killed the five friends driving on the Palmetto on Aug. 20. The video is part...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
Click10.com
Police: Man breaks into ex’s NW Miami-Dade home, stabs her, other man
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man faces two counts of attempted felony murder after police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s northwest Miami-Dade apartment and stabbing her and another man over the weekend. According to police, the double stabbing happened at an apartment on Northwest 20th...
850wftl.com
Local woman accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV
OAKLAND PARK, FL– — Authorities are reporting at a 22-year-old woman intentionally tried to inflict first responders with HIV. On September 4th, around 3:00 p.m officials were called to a halfway house in the 400 block of Northeast 33rd Street after one of the residents appeared to be overdosing.
WSVN-TV
Fire crews extinguishing grass fire in Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - An overpass median was engulfed in flames near a road in South Florida. The grass fire started near Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Allapatah, Tuesday morning. Fire crews were on the scene as they attempted to extinguish the blaze. Please check back on WSVN.com...
NBC Miami
Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police
Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their argument Monday that his birth mother's alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Paul...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
WSVN-TV
$100K Escalade stolen from North Miami Beach home; owner believes wireless key fob was hacked
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.
NBC Miami
Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Laid to Rest
The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. Maria Tellez was laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale. The...
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
WSVN-TV
Woman says carjackers in North Miami stole car with her blind dog inside
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman visiting South Florida is heartbroken after, she said, two carjackers who targeted her took off in a friend’s car with her blind 14-year-old dog still inside. Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim, who identified herself as Valentina, described how her trip...
Parkland Crime Update: Aggravated Battery and Criminal Mischief
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 5, 2022. A person was the victim of an Aggravated Battery on 09/04/2022. Assist Other Agency. NW 62nd Ter. On 09/05/2022, deputies responded...
