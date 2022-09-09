ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

God Save The King sung for first time at St Paul’s

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFUVe_0howrWqb00

The first official rendition of God Save The King has been sung at St Paul’s Cathedral at the end of a memorial service for the Queen.

The lyrics to the national anthem have changed from “Queen” to “King” and “her victorious” to “him victorious” to mark that King Charles III has now taken over as the new monarch.

It comes after crowds spontaneously sang the version of the song outside of Buckingham Palace on Friday as the King arrived with the Queen Consort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uITU_0howrWqb00
King Charles III looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London after travelling from Balmoral (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The anthem is also expected to be sung at the Kia Oval on Saturday as the England v South Africa Third Test Match resumes. The match was paused on Friday following the Queen’s death.

Members of the royal family did not attend the 6pm service at St Paul’s, in London, which was open to the public and was broadcast live by the BBC.

However, an audio of the King’s televised address to the nation was played inside the cathedral.

Within the message, which was also broadcast on television, he paid tribute to his “darling mama”, and said: “And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these year.

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

A total of 2,000 seats were allocated to the public on a first-come-first-served basis, with all of the wristbands for the evening service being distributed within three hours, a cathedral spokeswoman said.

Ahead of the service, a hundreds-strong queue formed, winding from St Paul’s to beyond the Tube station streets away.

Attendees were dressed smartly in black suits and ties while others wore black mourning veils as they waited to take their seat inside the cathedral.

They remained quiet throughout the service, with one woman using a handkerchief to wipe tears away from her eyes as she sat in the pews.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss also attended the service, and remained solemn as she gave a Bible reading from Romans 14.7-12.

Several politicians were also in attendance, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey, Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt and Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland were all seen standing together and singing along to a hymn during the service.

Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, as Dean of the Chapels Royal, delivered the address, while Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave the blessing.

Music included Behold O God Our Defender, Bring Us, O Lord God, At Our Last Awakening, and Nunc Dimittis from Evening Service in G.

Hymns included All My Hope On God Is Founded, O Thou Who Camest From Above, and The Lord’s My Shepherd.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s coffin arrives in London ahead of return to Buckingham Palace

The Queen’s grandchildren will be among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin’s arrival at Buckingham Palace. Standing at the palace’s grand entrance, the new King and his Queen Consort will be surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
newschain

Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York to take on Queen’s corgis

The Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after the Queen’s beloved corgis following her death. A spokeswoman for Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son. The Queen...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#God Save The King#St Paul S Cathedral
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
newschain

‘Sad and poignant moment’ as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time

Scots have marked what Nicola Sturgeon described as a “sad and poignant moment” as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time. After she died at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday, the body of the Queen was being moved on Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will rest overnight.
U.K.
newschain

Scene of quiet dignity at Balmoral as Queen’s coffin lies at rest in Ballroom

The late Queen currently lies in an oak coffin in a “scene of quiet dignity” in the Ballroom of Balmoral Castle. Draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest to allow loyal Balmoral estate workers, who devoted years of service to the monarch, to pay their last respects.
U.K.
newschain

Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King

He is the King destined to be seen as an open and informal monarch, with kisses from members of the public and an ease with speaking from the heart. Charles has always looked comfortable during a walkabout, chatting to people with a story to tell or those simply eager to meet a prince and heir to the throne.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
newschain

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time. Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

King Charles III pledges to support all Northern Ireland’s people

King Charles III pledged to “seek the welfare” of all Northern Ireland’s people and described how his family have felt their “sorrows” as the Queen’s peacebuilding efforts were praised. Charles, who in 2015 made a pilgrimage to the site of his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten’s...
POLITICS
newschain

Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys

The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”. Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.
U.K.
newschain

What is happening and when in the days after the Queen’s death

King Charles III has been formally declared the nation’s new monarch, after the death of his mother, the Queen. Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19. Sunday September 11. At 10am the Queen’s...
U.K.
newschain

King and Queen Consort fly to Edinburgh as tour of home nations continues

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have returned to Scotland as the new monarch continued his tour of the home nations to hear the condolences of legislators. Charles and Camilla travelled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – where the Queen’s coffin lies at rest in the throne room – for a day of engagements including visiting the Scottish Parliament to hear words of sympathy.
U.K.
newschain

Royal traditions for proclamation of King and William remembers ‘Grannie’

Centuries-old royal traditions played out on Saturday morning as King Charles III was formally declared the nation’s new monarch. A poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council was followed by the pageantry of the proclamation of the new King being read from a balcony at St James’s Palace and then the Royal Exchange in the City of London.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy