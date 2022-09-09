ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Ocean City Air Shows Fly Into Town This Weekend

All eyes will turn to the sky for Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. All events are free to attend. The celebration starts with the Ocean City Airport Festival on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festivalfeatures a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters. The event will feature a parachute jump from Team Fastrax, “America’s Skydiving Team.” It also will include food, music, classic cars and kids’ activities.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

We Are Messengers in Concert at Ocean City Tabernacle

Chart-topping band We Are Messengers brings The Wholehearted Tour to the Ocean City Tabernacle on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. Presented by Compassion International, the nationwide tour features special guests Jordan St. Cyr and Ryan Ellis. “We can’t wait to see God move in extraordinary ways. These shows are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Society
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Tabernacle, NJ
Person
Jesus
parentherald.com

56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey

Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
#Auntie Anne S Pretzels#Amish Mennonite#Pretzel
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 30 best cheesesteaks, ranked

Philadelphia is the nation’s cheesesteak capital, so it figures the best Philly cheesesteak can be found in ... New Jersey. So proclaimed the late great Anthony Bourdain, who cited Donkey’s Place in Camden as home of the best cheesesteak anywhere.
CAMDEN, NJ
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
capemayvibe.com

Photos from 7 Mile Brewery's post

Come on in! Largest indoor and outdoor seating at a brewery in CMC. Open today from 12-8pm. No reservations required…. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Win a FREE room for a week for 50’s weekend @ The Adventurer Oceanfront Inn for October 9th – 16th

We are proud to announce our Fall Room Give-Away Contest courtesy of the Adventurer Oceanfront Inn. The room is C1 Style Unit – Boardwalk View – 1 Double Bed & 1 King Bed. Check in Sunday 10/9 and check out on Sunday 10/16. To enter LIKE and SHARE this post on Facebook, The winner will be picked from the shares and be announced on our Facebook page on October 7th.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Welcomes Families for Fall Festival

There is no need to be depressed that summer is over. The weather is still mild and beautiful. Parking is free and for the last days of lounging on the beaches, there are no beach tag fees. And there is something else. Sea Isle City is giving vacationers other reasons...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

