Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Looming Railroad Strike Could Be Bad News For Iowa’s Harvest
Groups are starting to get nervous as threats of a railroad strike creep closer. A potential walkout on September 17th, would not only be costly to the economy but would also threaten the agriculture sector. According to Bloomberg, a strike would cost the economy $2 billion a day as well as threaten shipments of grain, fertilizer, and energy.
I Guarantee Most People Get This Basic Iowa “Fact” Wrong
We all love to learn little nuggets and tidbits about the state we live in. Be it a celebrity who's from the state, or an invention created in our state, we all love to know a little bit more about where we live. But one little Iowa "fact" that I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Winter Prediction Has Iowans Crying into Their Busch Lattes
Well, here we are knocking on the door of another fall. My favorite season, maybe yours, too? It's a treat in Iowa and the Midwest. Leaves change, temps drop - not plummet, just drop. There's hot cocoa, pumpkin-spiced, well, everything, football on TV, and haunted attractions galore. But under the...
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
Iowa Theme Park Beats Disney’s EPCOT in Winning International Award
It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Iowan Falls Short of Emmy Win
It was television's biggest night on Monday, September 12th. Industry professionals from all over gathered to honor some of the biggest names in the medium. One Iowa native received an Emmy nomination for his work on a tv series. Any awards show is filled with some major highs and lows....
Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason
Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
Why Was The Patriots’ Team Plane in Iowa This Weekend?
It had to be a bit confusing for people flying in and out of the Des Moines International Airport on Saturday. There, on the tarmac, was the official plane of the NFL's New England Patriots. I'm sure many football fans whipped out their phones and checked the Patriot's schedule to see where they were playing on the NFL Kickoff weekend. The Pats were in Miami on Sunday, by the way. So if the Patriots played in Florida on Sunday, why was their plane in Iowa on Saturday?
Is This the Only Iowan That the Queen Has Ever Met? [PHOTO]
Did the Queen Elizabeth II only meet one person from Iowa during her 96 years of life?. The entire world was left in shock on Thursday, September 8th when the Queen of England passed away at the age of 96. According to reports, her majesty passed away peacefully at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heartwarming Way Eastern Iowa Students Join Teachers Big Day
This might be one of the most creative ways I've heard about someone finding centerpieces for their wedding. As someone who's in the middle of planning a wedding right now, I will say, it can be stressful. There are so many things to remember to do and plan for. Something that can relieve some of that stress is when you can get a little bit of help. This Linn-Mar elementary school teacher found the perfect helpers for her big day.
Celebrity Does A Surprise Performance At Iowa Wedding [WATCH]
It is every person's dream to find the love of their life, have a beautiful wedding, and have a major internet celebrity sing a song at their reception... It seems like everyone has recently discovered that a certain famous person has a whole bunch of ties to the Hawkeye State. The Jojo Siwa has been making quite a few trips out to Iowa over the past month.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0