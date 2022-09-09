Read full article on original website
Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
Palm Beach County leaders unanimously approve new ordinance that favors renters
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County commissioners are taking steps to address the housing crisis. Palm Beach County leaders passed a new ordinance on Tuesday requiring landlords to give a 60-day notice of a rent increase to renters if they are raising the rent more than 5 percent.
Professional guardian featured in I-Team stories loses job
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A professional guardian featured in a year-long CBS12 News I-Team investigation is out of job, after the state revoked her guardianship registration. The action against guardian Denise Willis comes after years of complaints about the way she managed her wards' money, property, medical care,...
Questions regarding storm threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and storms are in the forecast the next few days. A cold front sweeping east across the eastern third of the nation is approaching the state of Florida. Out ahead of that frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is spilling onshore along the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
3 strikes in 5 weeks for selling alcohol, nicotine to minors, including 2x in 15 minutes
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A liquor store clerk got stung during "a pre-planned operation to address complaints of underage alcoholic beverage and tobacco sales at stores in the village of Royal Palm Beach," according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The latest arrest report read, "A...
South Floridians visiting Israel pay their respects to 9/11 victims
JERUSALEM, Israel (CBS12) — A group from South Florida far outside the U.S. honored the thousands of Americans killed on 9/11. They’re in Israel on this 21st anniversary and they paid their respects at the Jewish National Fund’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem. That’s only commemorative site...
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
Veteran K9 dies after battle with cancer
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A five-year K9 veteran of the North Palm Beach Police Department passed away after a months long battle with cancer. Deny is described as having been a dedicated member of their K9 family and was happiest when looking for and apprehending criminals. "Deny...
Man shot multiple times in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the incident took place at 189 West 16th Street, the victim was shot multiple times. Officers say he has nonlife-threatening injuries. The police department is still...
Storms return Tuesday afternoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another muggy start to our day, and storms will likely return later on. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s this morning. We will once again warm very quickly and head back to around 90 this afternoon. Of course, the humidity...
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
'I have a problem,' Man arrested for filming women in restroom at Lake Worth Beach: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing charges of video voyeurism after deputies say he was caught recording women at a public restroom at Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Nicholas Blais was arrested on Sunday, September 11, after two women caught him filming them in the restroom near a popular restaurant, Benny's on the Beach back in April.
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
Road collapse causes closure in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — A portion of Allapattah Road has been closed after a large section of the road collapsed on Monday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the collapse on social media. The closure has affected Allpattah Road at Warfield Boulevard. Drivers should use Fox Brown...
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
Two men arrested in six figure fraud scheme
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after investigators said the pair defrauded more than $600,000 from a business and their customers in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old William Jason Tyler and 29-year-old Walfredo Cruz fraudulently stole 24 vehicles from Z Motors, a...
