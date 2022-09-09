Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Skylar McEntire

Bearcat: Skylar McEntire

Sport: Women’s Volleyball

Year: Junior

Skylar helped lead the Lady Bearcats to a 3-0 sweep over Frontier on Tuesday night, totaling 12 kills, four blocks, and a .310% hitting percentage. Skylar looks to be a big part of our offense this year and has taken massive strides since last year already! – Coach Caleb Ferguson

Erika Enriquez

Bearcat: Erika Enriquez

Sport: Girls Varsity Water Polo

Year: Senior

Erika played outstandingly well recently at the Central Valley Showdown tournament in Clovis. During the first game against Porterville, she lead the team with five goals, two assists, two steals, and two five-meter penalty shots drawn. We won the game 17-3. Erika stepped up into a leadership role this weekend in a way I have not seen from her in the past and I’m so excited to see how she continues to grow as an athlete, teammate, and leader. We are so lucky to have her on the team. – Coach Hannah Sharon

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

KD Capital Mortgage Corp. is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. We understand that every borrower’s situation is different, and make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward. We are with you every step of the way. As a broker, we work with multiple investors so we can shop for the best rate, terms, and service. 1305 Vine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.kdcapmtg.com, (805) 550-8632.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.