WJAC TV
Jury selection delayed for Altoona man charged with attempted homicide in 2020 shooting
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks confirmed that jury selection for the trial of an Altoona man accused of shooting another man in the neck during a dispute in February of 2020 has been delayed. Timothy McLendon, 30, was charged with attempted homicide after...
Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports
State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
wtae.com
Part of westbound Route 30 restricted in Westmoreland County following crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of westbound Route 30 was restricted in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, following a crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little before 6 a.m., shutting down Route 30 between Trestle Lane and PA-217. The road was initially closed but later appeared to reopen...
wtae.com
Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County
DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
WJAC TV
'If you want to learn a thing or two:' Hyndman man accused of unlawful contact with girl
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hyndman man is facing charges after being accused of having unlawful contact with a juvenile female. Troopers say in April, a juvenile male reported to police that 31-year-old Anthony Troutman had been engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the girl via text.
Remains found in Turtle Creek identified as man missing since last year
Remains found earlier this year in Turtle Creek have been identified as a man reported missing in Pitcairn last year, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The skeletal remains were discovered May 23 in a wooded area near Lynn Avenue. The medical examiner’s office on Monday identified...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Credit Card Scam of Nearly $7,500 in North Mahoning Township
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a credit card scam of nearly $7,500.00 in North Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this incident occurred near Route 119 Highway North, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an...
WJAC TV
Route 160 corridor is dangerous for overweight trucks
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Concerning stretch of road in Somerset County is once again in the spotlight. This comes after a deadly crash Friday that claimed the life of a truck driver. PennDOT restricts truck heavier than 21 thousand pounds from using part of route 160 near Wellersburg. David...
WJAC TV
Dam repairs, upgrades underway at Raystown Lake
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — In Huntingdon County, underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam's water release mechanisms began Monday. The equipment being repaired controls how much water is sent downstream to prevent flooding of homes and businesses around the lake. The area of the lake downstream...
Police: Pedestrian hit in North Apollo
A pedestrian was hit Monday night near the Dairy Queen along River Road in North Apollo, according to Kiski Township police. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of River Road. Additional details were not available Monday night.
Herminie man accused of witness intimidation
A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 taken to hospital after Route 30 crash in Derry Township
A man was taken to a local hospital following a one-car crash Tuesday morning on Route 30 in Derry Township. The car crashed into and damaged a 70-foot section of guardrail along the westbound lanes of Route 30, about a half mile before the Route 217 intersection, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The wreck was reported shortly before 6 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam
A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
Murrysville council approves Dollar General, hears car wash proposal
Murrysville council approved a new Dollar General location Wednesday, but not without some concern about its addition to traffic at the intersection of Route 66 and Ringertown Road. “Ringertown is kind of a cut-off from Old William Penn Highway to 66,” Councilman Mac McKenna said. “And no one is using...
WJAC TV
Altoona police seek public help locating missing man
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Altoona Police Department asked in a Facebook post Saturday for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona and that the last known contact was in August. Police are asking anyone with information...
WJAC TV
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new extension of Ghost Town Trail
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — The Ghost Town Trail is another step closer to being one of the first continuous looped rail trails in the entire country. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning in Cambria County, near Nanty Glo. Work is being started on the 3-mile C and...
Crews battle overnight fire at Tall Cedars Restaurant in Donegal
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire at a historic restaurant in Donegal. According to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company #1 on Facebook, 14 fire companies were called out to the restaurant at 108 Main Street around 4 a.m. for a working structure fire. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company...
Medical examiner lists cause of death in infant's fall from Plum window
A 1-year-old boy who fell from a Plum window on Aug. 30 died of blunt force head trauma, according to an updated report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Henry Witucki’s death was an accident, the medical examiner indicated. The boy fell from the window around 6:30...
Local couple facing charges after giving teens alcohol, letting them play with loaded gun
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A California Borough couple is accused of giving liquor to 14-year-olds and letting them play with a loaded gun. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jeremy and Trisha Jackson are facing multiple child endangerment charges. Police were called to their Pennsylvania...
1 person hospitalized after crash in McKeesport
McKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in McKeesport. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were sent to the intersection of 12th and Walnut Street at around 10:56 p.m. Emergency crews had cleared the scene just before midnight. The extent of...
