Somerset County, PA

PennLive.com

Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports

State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
wtae.com

Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County

DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
WJAC TV

Route 160 corridor is dangerous for overweight trucks

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Concerning stretch of road in Somerset County is once again in the spotlight. This comes after a deadly crash Friday that claimed the life of a truck driver. PennDOT restricts truck heavier than 21 thousand pounds from using part of route 160 near Wellersburg. David...
WJAC TV

Dam repairs, upgrades underway at Raystown Lake

Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — In Huntingdon County, underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam's water release mechanisms began Monday. The equipment being repaired controls how much water is sent downstream to prevent flooding of homes and businesses around the lake. The area of the lake downstream...
Tribune-Review

Police: Pedestrian hit in North Apollo

A pedestrian was hit Monday night near the Dairy Queen along River Road in North Apollo, according to Kiski Township police. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of River Road. Additional details were not available Monday night.
Tribune-Review

Herminie man accused of witness intimidation

A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 taken to hospital after Route 30 crash in Derry Township

A man was taken to a local hospital following a one-car crash Tuesday morning on Route 30 in Derry Township. The car crashed into and damaged a 70-foot section of guardrail along the westbound lanes of Route 30, about a half mile before the Route 217 intersection, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The wreck was reported shortly before 6 a.m.
erienewsnow.com

Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam

A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
WJAC TV

Altoona police seek public help locating missing man

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Altoona Police Department asked in a Facebook post Saturday for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona and that the last known contact was in August. Police are asking anyone with information...
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hospitalized after crash in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in McKeesport. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were sent to the intersection of 12th and Walnut Street at around 10:56 p.m. Emergency crews had cleared the scene just before midnight. The extent of...
