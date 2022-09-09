ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pghcitypaper.com

Employer roundtable seeks to redress Pittsburgh pay inequities

Civic leaders are working to get area employers to commit to rebalancing documented pay inequities affecting women of color around Pittsburgh. The Level Up Greater Pittsburgh Gender Equity Campaign is now inviting local employers to its first roundtable, a closed-session event that's set to be the first in a series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Questions swirl after Brownsville Area School District board member resigns

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — School leaders have questions after a Brownsville Area School District board member suddenly resigned. KDKA-TV is not naming the school board member who resigned last Friday because no criminal charges have been filedAt a meeting on Monday, Cheryl Terravecchia, vice president of the school board, called for an audit and an investigation from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro."The allegation is she was using the money from the sports things for her own personal use," Terravecchia said. "But what she would do, she would put it back from the other clubs, and a lot of it wasn't put...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Herminie man accused of witness intimidation

A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
HERMINIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of Carnegie Mellon University professor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Carnegie Mellon University professor whose tweet about Queen Elizabeth II's death drew backlash.From her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.Twitter removed the tweet, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter. The petition calls the university's response unacceptable and touches on the Nigerian scholar's experience with the atrocities committed by the British empire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local man in rainbow wig ‘working to restore Trump to President King of the United States’ arrested

DELMONT, Pa. — A man in a rainbow wig was arrested in Delmont after he walked into a Dairy Queen with a loaded handgun. According to the Delmont Borough Police Department, someone traveling south on State Route 66 called 911 to report an erratic driver. The caller said they saw the car pull into the parking lot at Dairy Queen and saw a man, dressed in a “bright yellow safety vest and a rainbow wig,” get out of the car with a gun in his hand and walk into the store.
DELMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police say they're working to clear 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With fewer people working in downtown Pittsburgh, other problems are creeping in, creating a dangerous dilemma.Large camps for people who are homeless have sprung up, and now, to cater to the addictions of some, drug dealers are gathering daily in large groups.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade. Every day a large group of people, sometimes as many as 30 or 40, gather there for no readily apparent purpose. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police have responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming the wall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Pine-Richland school board held its first meeting since a controversial homecoming proposal started circulating on social media. The “homecoming proposal” that caused backlash was a sign held by a student that read: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA

