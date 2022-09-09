Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
Employer roundtable seeks to redress Pittsburgh pay inequities
Civic leaders are working to get area employers to commit to rebalancing documented pay inequities affecting women of color around Pittsburgh. The Level Up Greater Pittsburgh Gender Equity Campaign is now inviting local employers to its first roundtable, a closed-session event that's set to be the first in a series.
Pittsburgh man accused of animal abuse as experts report rise in cases
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is the latest to be accused of animal abuse, as experts warn about an uptick in cases across our region. Paris Lundy, 35, is facing charges after police allegedly found him abusing a dog at his South Side Slopes apartment on Sunday. According to...
Jeannette's new curfew ordinance goes into effect Sept. 18
Jeannette’s new curfew ordinance will be enforceable starting Sept. 18 after council updated fines Thursday, solicitor Tim Witt said. The update passed unanimously. The city’s revised curfew ordinance carries fines ranging from $25 to $300 for violations. The fines could be assessed to a minor or parent. The...
Questions swirl after Brownsville Area School District board member resigns
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — School leaders have questions after a Brownsville Area School District board member suddenly resigned. KDKA-TV is not naming the school board member who resigned last Friday because no criminal charges have been filedAt a meeting on Monday, Cheryl Terravecchia, vice president of the school board, called for an audit and an investigation from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro."The allegation is she was using the money from the sports things for her own personal use," Terravecchia said. "But what she would do, she would put it back from the other clubs, and a lot of it wasn't put...
Herminie man accused of witness intimidation
A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
Homebased Disability Counselors Charged for Assaulting Disabled Person
HARRISBURG (PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Allegheny County...
Monessen man pleads guilty for fight with police, gun and weapons charges
Aliziah Feliberty had no answer when asked by a county judge Monday morning if he understood just what could have happened when he resisted arrest following a scuffle with police last year in Monessen. “What did you think you could have accomplished when you tried to disarm these two officers....
PennDOT sets job fairs for Westmoreland, 3 neighboring counties
PennDOT has scheduled four career fairs as it looks to hire winter maintenance workers in as many counties and to fill permanent commercial driver’s license operator and maintenance positions in Westmoreland and Washington counties. Each fair is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the respective county’s PennDOT...
CBS News
Pittsburgh Constable Brian Van Dusen pleads guilty to tax and wire fraud
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Constable and owner of a tax preparation business pleaded guilty to tax and wire fraud on Friday. Brain Van Dusen pleaded guilty to the two counts in federal court. Van Dusen operated the company "Easy Tax Refund" in the Warner Center and between 2014 and...
Loaded gun found by child on playground at McKeesport Childcare Development Center
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — People who work near the McKeesport Childcare Development Center were grateful that no kids were hurt after a child found a loaded handgun on the playground. “It’s a blessing that she didn’t squeeze the trigger or touch the trigger. There’s multiple day care on this street....
Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of Carnegie Mellon University professor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Carnegie Mellon University professor whose tweet about Queen Elizabeth II's death drew backlash.From her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.Twitter removed the tweet, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter. The petition calls the university's response unacceptable and touches on the Nigerian scholar's experience with the atrocities committed by the British empire.
Local man in rainbow wig ‘working to restore Trump to President King of the United States’ arrested
DELMONT, Pa. — A man in a rainbow wig was arrested in Delmont after he walked into a Dairy Queen with a loaded handgun. According to the Delmont Borough Police Department, someone traveling south on State Route 66 called 911 to report an erratic driver. The caller said they saw the car pull into the parking lot at Dairy Queen and saw a man, dressed in a “bright yellow safety vest and a rainbow wig,” get out of the car with a gun in his hand and walk into the store.
Police say they're working to clear 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With fewer people working in downtown Pittsburgh, other problems are creeping in, creating a dangerous dilemma.Large camps for people who are homeless have sprung up, and now, to cater to the addictions of some, drug dealers are gathering daily in large groups.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade. Every day a large group of people, sometimes as many as 30 or 40, gather there for no readily apparent purpose. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police have responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming the wall...
Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Pine-Richland school board held its first meeting since a controversial homecoming proposal started circulating on social media. The “homecoming proposal” that caused backlash was a sign held by a student that read: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
wtae.com
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
McKeesport man accused of shaking baby who later died appears in court Monday
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport father accused of shaking his baby who later died at the hospital appeared in court on Monday. Last month, Channel 11 was at Harrison Village in McKeesport when police and medics were called. Police say Michael Barber was watching his 5-month-old baby alone and the infant had to be rushed to the hospital because he wasn’t breathing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
Lawrenceville shooting leads to discovery of marijuana growing operation inside home
PITTSBURGH — Inside 5233 1/2 Keystone St. in Lawrenceville lived a couple and their kids. Neighbors say they seemed pretty nice, but on Friday afternoon, the husband shot at his wife and her friend as they ran for safety. Police say it was what they found inside the home...
Volunteers thank first responders in Pittsburgh area by delivering meals on 9/11
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — It’s been 21 years since the 911 terrorist attack, and in remembering that dark day, a Sewickley woman continues to thank first responders in the Pittsburgh area. Josie White was living outside New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and the memories are still vivid.
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
