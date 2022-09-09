ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Program helps address food insecurity for Pennsylvania seniors

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — During the covid-19 pandemic, food supplies and costs were impacted heavily. Now, energy and gas prices are starting to come down, but increased food prices seem to be sticking. Pennsylvania reports it saw an increase in need for elderly with a fixed income yet...
$1.07 billion of funding for opioid programs in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania is getting $1.07 billion as a result of the landmark opioid settlement with main distributors. Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Dauphin County officials Monday to announce the funds coming to the state, and individual communities, to help them fight the opioid epidemic. He says it also holds the manufacturers accountable.
Striking nursing home workers off picket lines as new contracts form

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In a release from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), nursing home workers that were on strike are now back at work while they vote on new contract agreements. The strike, which started on September 2, is now SEIU Healthcare's longest nursing home strike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fetterman agrees to debate Oz in October

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced today that he will commit to debating the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25. The debate will take place in Harrisburg and will be broadcasted throughout Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. “We said from the start that we’d do...
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
HARRISBURG, PA
Abortion rights could have major impact on mid-term election

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In the race for U.S. Senate a new CBS/YOUGOV poll shows Lt. Governor John Fetterman is leading Dr. Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters, but as the race heats up, key issues like the economy and abortion could make an impact on the race. Pennsylvania...
PennDOT phases in newly-designed driver licenses, ID cards

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, it will be updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the...
UGI urges residents to prepare for upcoming winter season

PA (WOLF) — With the upcoming fall season bringing cooler temperatures, residents will soon be turning on their heating systems. UGI is offering tips to consider in preparing homes for colder weather. Have your heating system professionally serviced. Clean or replace the filter. Install a programmable thermostat. Ensure the...
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against City Controller Snyder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

