Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Program helps address food insecurity for Pennsylvania seniors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — During the covid-19 pandemic, food supplies and costs were impacted heavily. Now, energy and gas prices are starting to come down, but increased food prices seem to be sticking. Pennsylvania reports it saw an increase in need for elderly with a fixed income yet...
local21news.com
$1.07 billion of funding for opioid programs in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania is getting $1.07 billion as a result of the landmark opioid settlement with main distributors. Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Dauphin County officials Monday to announce the funds coming to the state, and individual communities, to help them fight the opioid epidemic. He says it also holds the manufacturers accountable.
local21news.com
Striking nursing home workers off picket lines as new contracts form
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In a release from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), nursing home workers that were on strike are now back at work while they vote on new contract agreements. The strike, which started on September 2, is now SEIU Healthcare's longest nursing home strike...
local21news.com
PA Secretary of State discusses voter access, integrity of PA elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Over the past two and a half years, much information, and disinformation has spread about the integrity of elections in PA. In a one-on-one interview with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State, CBS 21's Michael Gorsegner found out what's being done to make sure the process is secure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Fetterman agrees to debate Oz in October
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced today that he will commit to debating the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25. The debate will take place in Harrisburg and will be broadcasted throughout Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. “We said from the start that we’d do...
local21news.com
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
local21news.com
Abortion rights could have major impact on mid-term election
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In the race for U.S. Senate a new CBS/YOUGOV poll shows Lt. Governor John Fetterman is leading Dr. Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters, but as the race heats up, key issues like the economy and abortion could make an impact on the race. Pennsylvania...
local21news.com
Fetterman and Oz request a few things from each other before agreeing to debate
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced today that he will commit to debating the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25. Both Fetterman and Oz asked for a few things to be considered in order for them to agree to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
local21news.com
PennDOT phases in newly-designed driver licenses, ID cards
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, it will be updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the...
local21news.com
UGI urges residents to prepare for upcoming winter season
PA (WOLF) — With the upcoming fall season bringing cooler temperatures, residents will soon be turning on their heating systems. UGI is offering tips to consider in preparing homes for colder weather. Have your heating system professionally serviced. Clean or replace the filter. Install a programmable thermostat. Ensure the...
local21news.com
PSP says skimmers and shimmers are being used across state to steal payment card info
Dauphin County, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police is reminding PA residents to be vigilant when using payment cards at ATMS, gas pumps, and other point-of-sale terminals at businesses. According to PSP, they are aware of the use of skimmers at ATMS and point-of-sale terminals across the Commonwealth. Skimmers...
local21news.com
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against City Controller Snyder
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.
Comments / 0