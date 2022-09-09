ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MONTCO.Today

Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M

The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
HAVERFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Again Musters Support to Fight In-County Food Insecurity

The eighth annual VFTCB Freedom from Hunger food drive is more important than ever, as Montgomery County food insecurity data trend up. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) kicked off its eighth Annual Valley Forge Freedom from Hunger Food Drive by cooking and serving hot lunch to more than 100 guests at the Norristown Hospitality Center.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
#Cbs Philadelphia
MONTCO.Today

National Magazine Lauds Pair of Montco Restaurants for Their Ambitious Wine Programs

Wine Spectator recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, and two local favorites found places on the prestigious list. Nearly 3,200 restaurants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories were recognized for offering outstanding wine programs. The awards are given in three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Project Runway Star Joins Faculty at Harcum College

During his first class with Harcum students, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste outlined all his expectations for the semester, including keeping a design journal, something he started as a college student, which he still uses today. Harcum College welcomed Philadelphia-based fashion designer and Haitian native Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, a Project Runway...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area

The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown

121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

