High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn Johnson
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
A Rare and Unique Experience in Phoenixville’s Downtown: Silent Films with Live Theatre Organ
Console of the Colonial Wurlitzer Opus Theatre Organ. There aren’t many communities with operational, century old movie theaters. Rarer still are those survivors that possess markers of their age such as analog projection systems and theater pipe organs. Yet, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville checks all the boxes. It...
Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M
The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Again Musters Support to Fight In-County Food Insecurity
The eighth annual VFTCB Freedom from Hunger food drive is more important than ever, as Montgomery County food insecurity data trend up. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) kicked off its eighth Annual Valley Forge Freedom from Hunger Food Drive by cooking and serving hot lunch to more than 100 guests at the Norristown Hospitality Center.
Local Paranormal Investigator Searches for the ‘Beast of Bryn Athyn’
Paranormal investigators working in Bryn Athyn may be tracking a beast known as a "dogman," something akin to a werewolf. This image, taken by an Ontario YouTube team specializing in the creatures, claims to show one. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a...
Ardmore Twin, Reunited with Unknown Floridian Sister, Embarks with Her on ‘Amazing Race’
Last March, a local law firm administrator was reunited with an identical sister she knew nothing about. The newly connected pair then participated in CBS’ The Amazing Race. Sarah Little, of Showbiz Cheatsheet, was just the ticket to carry their story. Sisters Emily Bushnell of Ardmore and Molly Sinert...
Be Your Authentic Self at Work and Life
The old adage everyone tells kids who are trying to fit in at school is to “just be yourself.” But many kids struggle to heed that advice, a problem that can follow into adulthood. No matter how old you are, you too might feel like who you are...
As Part of Statewide Effort, All Three Montco Wegmans Locations Are Phasing Out Plastic Bags
Wegmans, the New York-based grocery store, has enforced the ban of plastic bags in its Pennsylvania stores beginning on Sept. 22, writes Jennifer Shannon for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Montgomery County Wegmans locations in Collegeville, King of Prussia, and Montgomerville will follow as directed. Wegmans had begun to phase-out plastic...
TikTok Comment from Kid Culinarian to Ardmore Mom Resurfaces for Back to School 2022
Most parents video their children’s first day of school. But few of them go viral, as an upload of an Ardmore son returning home from his first exposure to formal education did. Rodrigo Torrejón educated The Philadelphia Inquirer readers on the clip’s subject: the new student’s gripe about a “terrible sandwich” from mom.
National Magazine Lauds Pair of Montco Restaurants for Their Ambitious Wine Programs
Wine Spectator recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, and two local favorites found places on the prestigious list. Nearly 3,200 restaurants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories were recognized for offering outstanding wine programs. The awards are given in three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award.
Project Runway Star Joins Faculty at Harcum College
During his first class with Harcum students, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste outlined all his expectations for the semester, including keeping a design journal, something he started as a college student, which he still uses today. Harcum College welcomed Philadelphia-based fashion designer and Haitian native Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, a Project Runway...
Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area
The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
One of the World’s Largest Collections of Vintage Electronic Music Gear is in Montco
One of the largest collections of vintage music gear saved as part of the Electronic Music Education and Preservation Project is housed in a warehouse in Harleysville, writes Peter Crimmins for WHYY. The collection is crammed with amplifiers, synthesizers, guitar pedals, mixing boards, and various other electronic eccentricities. It is...
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman
President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown
121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
