Pittsburgh, PA

breezejmu.org

JMU women’s golf finishes fourth at Yale Invitational

JMU women’s golf started its 2022-23 season this past weekend with a fourth place finish out of 15 teams at the Yale Invitational. Junior Haley Quickel led the Dukes with a 212-stroke performance — 1-under-par 213 over three rounds — and finished tied for fourth out of 81 golfers in the individual standings.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Coach's Chatter: Curt Cignetti’s thoughts starting Week 3

The Sun Belt name buzzed around the college football world during Week 2 after three Power 5 upsets, statement wins and a Week 3 ESPN College GameDay announcement. Following JMU’s 63-7 victory over Norfolk State, here are the three takeaways from head coach Curt Cignetti’s time at the weekly Sun Belt coaches media call, as well as other news around the conference.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Student redesigns appearance of JMU PD cars

JMU Police Department (JMU PD) vehicles will have a new look this fall. Andrew Genese, senior media arts and design (SMAD) major, recently worked with JMU PD to rethink and redesign the appearance of the department’s cars. All JMU PD cars will show the new design by mid-November. Within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Alumni celebrate marriage at surprise tailgate reception

Taylor and Melissa Bittner were devastated to cancel their wedding reception for the third time. The two JMU alumni married in March 2020 in their backyard, with a much smaller ceremony than they had hoped for, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Melissa didn’t get to have a father-daughter dance.
HARRISONBURG, VA

