Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
breezejmu.org
Analysis | Slow starts, few shots at forefront of men’s soccer’s rocky stretch
After its 3-1 win on opening night against Binghamton, JMU men’s soccer looked primed to begin 2022 with momentum ahead of Sun Belt Conference play. However, in their four games since, the Dukes have scored once and given up six goals in three losses. With JMU beginning conference action...
breezejmu.org
JMU women’s soccer falls 1-0 to Oregon State in last nonconference game
Oregon State handed JMU women’s soccer its second loss of the season in a 1-0 match Sunday. The Dukes maintained their streak of 12 first half shutouts, but one Beavers goal was enough to secure the win. JMU redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom was tested early, registering her first...
breezejmu.org
JMU women’s golf finishes fourth at Yale Invitational
JMU women’s golf started its 2022-23 season this past weekend with a fourth place finish out of 15 teams at the Yale Invitational. Junior Haley Quickel led the Dukes with a 212-stroke performance — 1-under-par 213 over three rounds — and finished tied for fourth out of 81 golfers in the individual standings.
breezejmu.org
Coach's Chatter: Curt Cignetti’s thoughts starting Week 3
The Sun Belt name buzzed around the college football world during Week 2 after three Power 5 upsets, statement wins and a Week 3 ESPN College GameDay announcement. Following JMU’s 63-7 victory over Norfolk State, here are the three takeaways from head coach Curt Cignetti’s time at the weekly Sun Belt coaches media call, as well as other news around the conference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
breezejmu.org
Student redesigns appearance of JMU PD cars
JMU Police Department (JMU PD) vehicles will have a new look this fall. Andrew Genese, senior media arts and design (SMAD) major, recently worked with JMU PD to rethink and redesign the appearance of the department’s cars. All JMU PD cars will show the new design by mid-November. Within...
breezejmu.org
Alumni celebrate marriage at surprise tailgate reception
Taylor and Melissa Bittner were devastated to cancel their wedding reception for the third time. The two JMU alumni married in March 2020 in their backyard, with a much smaller ceremony than they had hoped for, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Melissa didn’t get to have a father-daughter dance.
Comments / 0