Connor Smith still remembers where he was on September 11, 2001. The Roanoke, Alabama-native formed his first memories of the day while at school. A five year-old at the time, his entire school entered into a lockdown. The confused kindergartner waited in his classroom, unware that nearly a 1,000 miles away, two jet-liners had crashed into the World Trade Center in a deliberate terrorist attack on the United States.

ROANOKE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO