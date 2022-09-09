Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local teacher helps youth understand legacy of 9/11
Connor Smith still remembers where he was on September 11, 2001. The Roanoke, Alabama-native formed his first memories of the day while at school. A five year-old at the time, his entire school entered into a lockdown. The confused kindergartner waited in his classroom, unware that nearly a 1,000 miles away, two jet-liners had crashed into the World Trade Center in a deliberate terrorist attack on the United States.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Auburn takes ‘punch in the face,’ survives San José State
It took Auburn almost the entire 60 minutes to outlast visiting San José State, but the Tigers came out victorious with a 24-16 win over the Spartans. “Good football teams can take a punch in the face and find a way to win,” said Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
