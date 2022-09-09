ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police have identified the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley . Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.

Police responded to the crash on State Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision on September 7 around 5:50 a.m. Police found that a 2009 Nissan Murano, driven by Pryce, struck a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country while passing two vehicles.

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country, Clancy, was pronounced dead on the scene. Pryce was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Melanie M Mulligan
3d ago

This breaks my heart, someone probably driving to work gets hit by someone who takes stupid chances passing other cars, it's a damn shame

Teresa Costa
3d ago

many of these city ppl moving upstate aren't aware of the rules of the road up here, many probably never drove their cars, they took the subway, buses, cabs,.Now they're up here 100 miles away driving like they're the only ones on the road...I've had so many near misses with idiots driving this past 2 years

