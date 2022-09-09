Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team:

What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57?



According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop.

According to Caliber’s website, the company has 1,500 centers nationwide. This will be the second Caliber in the Syracuse area. The first is located at 1232 W Genesee Street in Syracuse.

The building that’s being transformed, was previously owned by Sharon Chevrolet. The car dealership is located on Route 31, down the road from the building that it recently sold to Caliber. Before selling, Sharon mainly used the building as storage.

The construction company working on the building said in a release it expects to complete the project by early next year.

