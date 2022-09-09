ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rebels face stiffer test in visit to Pac-12 foe Cal

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRrTL_0howphXI00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If anything, Saturday’s game against California of the Pac-12 will provide an appraisal of UNLV’s recruiting.

The Rebels opened Aug. 27 with a 52-21 rout of Idaho State. But that was against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) foe, a notch lower in status than Cal. The Bears will be bigger, faster, stronger. A more formidable opponent. Something UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo acknowledges.

“We know we’re up against a really well-coached football team,” Arroyo said of the Rebels’ trip to Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California (1 p.m., Pac-12 Network). “That’s why you try to go out and recruit the best players possible … those who give you the best chance when you play premier opponents …

“I can’t go rent five free-agent NFL linemen.”

Arroyo figures he’s added better players since being named UNLV coach in December 2019. His record, including this season’s opener, is 3-16, but the first two seasons were during the pandemic. And that alone put up enough barriers for a coach trying to re-energize and restock.

So Saturday will be more of a true test; just what kind of players do the Rebels have?

Arroyo said practice sessions suggest the group is ready for an opponent like Cal. The coaching staff, he said, has tried to stress competitiveness and physical play. He thinks such intangibles are sinking in.

“We believe in this group right now,” he said.

The Rebels probably will be tested on defense, trying to stop Cal’s rushing attack. Jaydn Ott ran 17 times for 104 yards in Cal’s opener, a 34-13 victory over UC-Davis. He’s the first player to surpass 100 yards rushing in his Cal debut since Shane Vereen in 2008. He also had 26 yards receiving, including an 8-yard touchdown.

In Cal, the Rebels will face a program that has been solid defensively under coach Justin Wilcox, who is in his sixth season. His teams are 27-28 overall, including the opener against UC-Davis. If that game is any indication, then the Bears look to be better on offense.

Wilcox figures his team will face a defensive test, too. He spoke highly of UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield, who was 21-for-25 passing for 356 yards and four TDs in the opener. His completion percentage (84) is second best in program history, only behind Caleb Herring’s 85.7% against Central Michigan in 2013.

“Really efficient in the first game,” Wilcox said of Brumfield. “Big guy. He can really throw it. He can also run. He made some plays with his feet, so he’s a weapon.”

But the Bears are a double-digit favorite, almost two touchdowns, depending on which sportsbook you follow.

And the question then is if Brumfield is indeed a weapon, do the Rebels have enough of them at other positions to beat the Bears or stay close?

Arroyo and the Rebels are going to find out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Rebels fall short in rally against Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving, and his California defensive teammates stiffened late in Saturday’s 20-14 victory over visiting UNLV. Cal made three fourth-down stops in the second half, including a fourth-and-goal opportunity for the Rebels from the 8-yard line with 2:46 remaining that preserved a six-point lead. UNLV […]
BERKELEY, CA
news3lv.com

Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
City
Paradise, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Arroyo
L.A. Weekly

Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada

As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cwlasvegas.com

Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
TONOPAH, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Unlv#Rebels
8 News Now

Sustainable Swimwear Made In Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-One local swimwear brand, ‘Arrow + Phoenix Swim’ has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated, Harpers Bazaar, In-Style, Shape Magazine and owner Kayla Bell joins Roqui Theus to show off the sustainable swimwear.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Speedway To Fuel Fest

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In honor of late actor Paul Walker’s birthday… We are getting Fast and Furious on Las Vegas Now with his brother Cody Walker, Co-Founder of Fuel-Fest! The world-class automotive experience where Fast & Furious comes to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets Key Covid News

The Las Vegas Strip seems bigger than life -- an adult theme park built by magic and dreams. It's a place to either escape reality or live a heightened version of it. In many ways, when you get lost in the sea of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and the other titans of that 4.2-mile stretch of land, you feel as of you're in another land entirely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy