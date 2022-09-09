LONDON (AP) — The CEO of energy giant Shell, Ben van Beurden, is stepping down at the end of the year after nine years in charge and will be replaced by Wael Sawan, the company announced Thursday. Sawan, who has worked for Shell for 25 years, is currently director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, and has been a member of Shell’s executive committee for three years. “I’m looking forward to channeling the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to rise to the immense challenges, and grasp the opportunities presented by the energy transition,” said Sawan, who was born in Beirut and holds dual Lebanese and Canadian nationality. Shell Chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, called Sawan “an exceptional leader, with all the qualities needed to drive Shell safely and profitably through its next phase of transition and growth.”

