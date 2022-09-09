ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

SEC’s Hurdles Against BTC Spot ETF Highly Suspicious, Chamber Of Digital Commerce Warns

The Chamber of Digital Commerce has criticized the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission for rebuffing a Bitcoin ETF despite numerous applications being made to approve them. In a Tuesday report, the organization questioned the regulator’s decisions to put on hold or reject over 16 Bitcoin spot ETF applications made since 2013 without a clear explanation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete

Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

NAI Token Listed on XT.COM Exchange

The NAI token will soon be listed in the Main Zone of XT.COM, the first socially integrated global trading platform, with a USDT and BTC pairing. Users can trade the token starting on September 12, 2022, at 7:00. (UTC). Users are free to trade NAI/USDT and NAI/BTC easily. On the...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ada#Iog#Gate Io#Bitmart#Bitcub Official#Bitmark Exchange#Whitebit#Aax
zycrypto.com

Big Eyes Coin Reshaping the Crypto industry as it aims to displace Polkadot and Theta Network

With every new cryptocurrency release, the goal is to try to persuade potential buyers that it is the next big thing to capitalize on the constant search for the next big cryptocurrency. As we have seen, however, only a select few cryptocurrencies can do this, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new player with that potential. Polkadot (DOT) and Theta Network (THETA) are two other cryptocurrencies that have achieved a lot of success and have the potential to keep the streak going but not as much as Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

What Is NFT Minting and How to Mint Your First Non-Fungible Token?

If you’ve been reading about NFTs lately, you’ve probably seen the term “minting” more than a few times. Is it similar to mining? How exactly are NFTs minted? Those are just some of the questions we’ll explain in this article. Let’s start with the basics.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
zycrypto.com

Passive Income Opportunities for True Crypto Hustlers

Creating a passive income stream has never been easier, thanks to the internet. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as you’ll often see in ads — passive income requires researching or even learning a skill to minimize the chances of your income running dry. Suppose you have some...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

GMA Machinery Returns to International Exhibitions With Innovations to Expand Its Global Influence

TAICHUNG, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- The world’s first plastic and rubber trade exhibition will open in Germany in October. GMA, which has not participated in the exhibition for 2 years due to COVID-19, will return to the international exhibition again. This is also the seventh time GMA has participated in K fair. It will bring three innovations and highlights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005496/en/ GMA provides extrusion die and peripherals, with excellent processing, K2022, GMA will dynamic display these products. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to step down at year's end

LONDON (AP) — The CEO of energy giant Shell, Ben van Beurden, is stepping down at the end of the year after nine years in charge and will be replaced by Wael Sawan, the company announced Thursday. Sawan, who has worked for Shell for 25 years, is currently director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, and has been a member of Shell’s executive committee for three years. “I’m looking forward to channeling the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to rise to the immense challenges, and grasp the opportunities presented by the energy transition,” said Sawan, who was born in Beirut and holds dual Lebanese and Canadian nationality. Shell Chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, called Sawan “an exceptional leader, with all the qualities needed to drive Shell safely and profitably through its next phase of transition and growth.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy