SEC’s Hurdles Against BTC Spot ETF Highly Suspicious, Chamber Of Digital Commerce Warns
The Chamber of Digital Commerce has criticized the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission for rebuffing a Bitcoin ETF despite numerous applications being made to approve them. In a Tuesday report, the organization questioned the regulator’s decisions to put on hold or reject over 16 Bitcoin spot ETF applications made since 2013 without a clear explanation.
BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete
Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
Cardano, Ether Aim For Biggest Breakout In September — What To Expect For ETH And ADA Prices
Three pivotal events in September are set to dictate the pace of the cryptocurrency market for the rest of the year and beyond. These events could lead to the “Bitcoin flippening.”. One key factor is the compensation of Mt. Gox creditors. The year 2014 will always be marked in...
NAI Token Listed on XT.COM Exchange
The NAI token will soon be listed in the Main Zone of XT.COM, the first socially integrated global trading platform, with a USDT and BTC pairing. Users can trade the token starting on September 12, 2022, at 7:00. (UTC). Users are free to trade NAI/USDT and NAI/BTC easily. On the...
Big Eyes Coin Reshaping the Crypto industry as it aims to displace Polkadot and Theta Network
With every new cryptocurrency release, the goal is to try to persuade potential buyers that it is the next big thing to capitalize on the constant search for the next big cryptocurrency. As we have seen, however, only a select few cryptocurrencies can do this, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new player with that potential. Polkadot (DOT) and Theta Network (THETA) are two other cryptocurrencies that have achieved a lot of success and have the potential to keep the streak going but not as much as Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Fidelity May Offer Its Retail Investors a Chance to Buy Bitcoin With the Whispers Growing Louder
The institutional adoption of bitcoin continues as investment giant Fidelity looks toward digital assets. Mike Novogratz, CEO of investment firm Galaxy, broke the news at the Salts New York Conference thanks to “a bird in his ear.”. Fidelity’s 34.4 million brokerage accounts may serve as the catalyst to save...
Despite Nagging Issues, NFT Mints on Solana Sets A New All-time High Record
Solana sets a new NFT record as it nets over $2 billion in sales. The Solana yOOTs project also topped NFT charts as it raised $7 million in its seed round. The community dubbed ETH killer may be trailing in Defi projects, but it indeed leads in NFTs. After years...
What Is NFT Minting and How to Mint Your First Non-Fungible Token?
If you’ve been reading about NFTs lately, you’ve probably seen the term “minting” more than a few times. Is it similar to mining? How exactly are NFTs minted? Those are just some of the questions we’ll explain in this article. Let’s start with the basics.
Passive Income Opportunities for True Crypto Hustlers
Creating a passive income stream has never been easier, thanks to the internet. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as you’ll often see in ads — passive income requires researching or even learning a skill to minimize the chances of your income running dry. Suppose you have some...
Buy The Dip Sentiment Continues To Wane In The Face Of Consistent Market Slumps Following US CPI Data Releases
In a tweet on Wednesday, on-chain analytics firm Santiment Feed disclosed that traders are showing little interest in buying the dip despite significant drops in market prices following the US inflation data release. Notably, mentions of buying have dropped considerably since the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. “After...
Kwasi Kwarteng to lift cap on banker bonuses; Shell names new CEO – business live
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is reportedly planning to lift the EU-imposed banker bonus cap as part of post-Brexit reforms; Shell names Wael Sawan as its new chief executive
GMA Machinery Returns to International Exhibitions With Innovations to Expand Its Global Influence
TAICHUNG, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- The world’s first plastic and rubber trade exhibition will open in Germany in October. GMA, which has not participated in the exhibition for 2 years due to COVID-19, will return to the international exhibition again. This is also the seventh time GMA has participated in K fair. It will bring three innovations and highlights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005496/en/ GMA provides extrusion die and peripherals, with excellent processing, K2022, GMA will dynamic display these products. (Photo: Business Wire)
Starbucks Brews New NFT Experience for Customers Pushing the Frontiers of The Asset Class
Starbucks joins Web3 with its pioneer Odyssey project to reward loyal customers. The company hopes to leverage blockchain technology to provide value to its system. The Ethereum blockchain gets yet another big name creation as Odyssey is set to launch on its platform. Starbucks thrills customers with a significant foray...
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to step down at year's end
LONDON (AP) — The CEO of energy giant Shell, Ben van Beurden, is stepping down at the end of the year after nine years in charge and will be replaced by Wael Sawan, the company announced Thursday. Sawan, who has worked for Shell for 25 years, is currently director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, and has been a member of Shell’s executive committee for three years. “I’m looking forward to channeling the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to rise to the immense challenges, and grasp the opportunities presented by the energy transition,” said Sawan, who was born in Beirut and holds dual Lebanese and Canadian nationality. Shell Chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, called Sawan “an exceptional leader, with all the qualities needed to drive Shell safely and profitably through its next phase of transition and growth.”
