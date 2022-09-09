ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

By Tom Ingram
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile.

The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Ballard tried to run from authorities, but a K-9 tracked him down.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their help in capturing Ballard.

WKRG News 5

Best suburbs to live in Mobile County, according to Niche.com

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County, the second-most populated county in Alabama, is home to several beautiful and welcoming communities. From beach access in Dauphin Island to the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile, there are plenty of attractions, landmarks and things to do in Mobile County. Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, fled traffic stop with child: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL
