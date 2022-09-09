One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14.

Authorities say witnesses told them the driver of a car that was headed westbound on Highway 14 appeared to drift into the oncoming lane with the semi-truck approaching. The driver of the semi tried to get out of the way, but hit the car head-on.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the semi-truck driver was not injured. The name of the driver who was killed is not being released until family can be notified.

Highway 14 is back open to traffic as of Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, but the crash is still being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

