The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
ZDNet
iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest iPhone software update
Apple on Monday released iOS 16, the latest major software update for the iPhone lineup. Alongside iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9 for the Apple Watch and TVOS 16 for the Apple TV. iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October. Included in iOS 16 are...
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'
Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone. What Happened: Powell recollected...
ZDNet
What does iPhone 14's switch to eSIM mean for privacy, security, and travel?
SIM cards are small data cards, roughly the size of a Micro SD card. The SIM (subscriber identity module) contains, as the name implies, subscriber identity information that tells the telephone service carrier about who is using the phone. This is necessary to grant access to the carrier's network, as well as for billing. Law enforcement organizations also use SIM information to identify phones and their users.
ZDNet
The best phones you can buy right now
Samsung and Apple have both released new versions of their flagship smartphones this year, and with so many other great models on the market, choosing the best phone for you may be a daunting task. Things like battery life, storage space, and even health and safety features factor into how well a new phone will fit into your existing lineup of mobile devices you need for work and entertainment.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
ZDNet
iOS 16 brings a surprise new battery charging feature to your iPhone
With the release of iOS 16 for iPhone owners everywhere, Apple has also revealed an unexpected new battery charging feature that could help users decrease their device's carbon footprint. This new charging feature is not among the many features Apple did disclose during the year-long iOS 16 beta, such as...
ZDNet
Nubia's RedMagic 7S Pro is the coolest gaming phone I've ever used -- literally
I've tested a number of gaming phones over the past year, not because of how many manufacturers there are in the market, but because each one (for whatever reason) likes to roll out new iterations every month or two. This saturation of gaming phones often leads to tempered expectations and...
ZDNet
Amazon announces the release of its most affordable Kindle
Today, Amazon announced its newest, smallest and lightest Kindle. The new Kindle has a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, longer battery life of up to six weeks, and room for thousands of books with twice the storage as previous models, starting at $99.99. The item is available for pre-order on the Amazon website now and will ship on October 12.
ZDNet
Problems downloading iOS 16? Here's how to fix it fast
Been hammering that update button on your iPhone trying to get iOS 16 downloaded but having no success?. Fortunately, most people get their download working after checking and tweaking these simple things. Also: Problems downloading iOS 16? Here's how to fix it fast. Step 1: Will your iPhone run iOS...
iOS 16: What to do when you download new iPhone software update
iOS 16, the biggest update to the iPhone in a year, is finally here.With a focus on personalisation, it changes the way you will use your iPhone, whether it is new or old. And it is available as a free download, now.This year, the changes are relatively minor – and some of the biggest of them haven’t even arrived yet, or require the new iPhone 14. But there are still a number of things to delve into once you have downloaded the new software.Here are all the important changes to try out when the new software is downloaded and installed.Change your...
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
Inc.com
Apple CEO Tim Cook Is the Brand's Storyteller-in-Chief
When Apple launches new products, as it did on Wednesday with the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, every speaker has a task during the presentation. Some are experts who built the products, others are technical specialists, and others are third-party partners. Apple CEO Tim Cook plays the storyteller-in-chief,...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon
The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
Apple Insider
Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
